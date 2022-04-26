The toxicity of national politics trickled down to the local high school level. During the Ellensburg High School elections for associated student body (ASB) positions earlier this month, students were anonymously harassed for their personal beliefs, including their sexual identities and preferences.
Things got so bad that EHS administrators canceled in-person candidate speeches, and instead held them virtually via a livestream. The decision was made after EHS administrators met with the ASB candidates.
The harassment was mostly in the form of online cyberbullying through Instagram and Snapchat by people using anonymous accounts. Campaign posters were anonymously vandalized or thrown out. According to Principal Beau Snow, LGBTQ+ students were targeted, but were not the only ones.
“Candidates on both sides were called out personally and attacked personally,” Snow said.
Rumors of stronger harassment circled the school, that one student had his car egged and other had her tires slashed. These rumors had little basis in fact, however, as stated by the students who were allegedly targeted. Grady Fortier, who is openly gay, said his car has been egged twice before, but never at school and not since he started running for Executive Board President. Ashley Callan, who won the election for ASB Public Relations and is openly bisexual, found a flat tire on her car after school. The auto shop told her something poked in in the side, but she admits this could just be a coincidence, and there is no evidence this was any kind of attack. However, these rumors did nothing to put EHS students at ease.
Another rumor that could not be verified by Snow was that parents of students had called candidates directly asking them to concede the election. He said the only thing he knows about this rumor was that if it did happen, LGBTQ+ candidates were not the target.
Fortier posted a photo to his Instagram page showing someone vandalized his campaign poster, crossing out the “R” and “D” in his name so it read “Gay.” Other posters were thrown in the trash. He lost his election, but is still committed to working in ASB. He said he plans to run in the two ASB spots that are still open, either treasurer or social media/technology.
“I thought, ‘should I give up, is this ruining my mental health,’ after the election, but I truly really care about helping these kids and I know I have a big voice,” Fortier said. “I am confident that I will remain unafraid to express my opinions towards what needs to change.”
Callan said her posters were also ripped down and vandalized, but was not too bothered by the harassment. She said she is used to Ellensburg, a town that is mostly straight who will “probably hate on me anyways.” She said there has been some harassment toward her because of her bisexuality before the campaign, and saw an increase of it during. She and Fortier are thankful to their strong support system of friends and family, who help them get through it.
“I’m mostly confident in being openly bisexual, so I don’t really have a problem with it,” Callan said. “If I was closeted though, I think it would be more of an issue. It’s mostly fine for me because I have a lot of support from my friends.”
Callan said she even found it funny that people are so enraged by her simply living her life. She laughed at the idea that people were going out of their way to harass her. While people like Callan and Fortier are backed up by their loved ones, others may not have the support.
“I’ve dealt with that stuff my whole life and I have really great people in my life so it has never bothered me,” Fortier said. “I think what does bother me is this happening to any other kid.”
The harassment started almost as soon as the campaigns did, and less than a week after they began EHS put out a letter to students from Principal Snow, addressing the incidents.
“Please help us in supporting candidates appropriately. Instead of launching personal attacks against someone, we encourage students to use their voice and vote for the candidate they feel will best represent them. Better yet — if you have strong opinions about how our Associated Student Body (ASB) should be governed, consider running for an office,” the letter stated.
Another letter was released after the election informing students and staff the incidents were being looked into by the school and the Ellensburg Police Department. It also asked anyone who had information about the harassment come forward, and can use the anonymous reporting tool STOPit which can be used by students or parents.
Fortier, Callan and members of the EHS Sexual Gender Alliance all say they are content with how the school has handled the situation. The students understand there is not much the school; can do other than what has already been done, and they have all seen support from teachers and staff.