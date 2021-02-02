After some delays, the Ellensburg High School fall play is being shown online this weekend, Feb. 6 and 7.
Director Jim Denison said the play was delayed to February because they weren’t sure if the coronavirus safety restrictions would limit their rehearsals. When they heard from the health department that they could still rehearse, the date had already been changed.
The play is titled “The Monologue Show” By Don Zolidis, and was chosen by Denison because it can be performed while keeping students socially distant. In fact, only one character is on stage at a time.
Characters take turns delivering monologues to the camera, with the monologues then edited together to form a continuous show. The editing is done by Denison and Collin Marsh, an EHS student.
Denison said he is not too worried about low ticket sales. A family would only need to purchase one ticket and then watch the show together. Denison said the ticket prices are low this year at $7, and so far, ticket sales have been as good as a normal year.
“We are hoping people buy multiple tickets and I’ve been watching the ticket sales and that’s what’s been happening. Families have been buying multiple tickets for people,” Denison said. “I think mainly, the community wants to get behind the program and make sure we don’t lose money doing this… We are just doing it (the play) to give something to the community to have some fun while we are all holed up at home.”
The play was nearly completed in the fall, and most of the performers have recorded their monologue. Denison said they all took a break over the holidays, and finished the performances earlier this year.
Denison said he has learned a lot from this unusual play, and he hopes the audience will enjoy something different.
“It’s actually been kind of fun because the kids aren’t playing to a live audience, they are playing to a camera,” Denison said. “They get do it as many times as they want to get it right. That’s something you don’t necessarily get with a play, you are on stage and if you mess up, well that’s too bad. But here, we can just stop the filming and start again.”