They can work all they want in wood shop and learn a little something in a classroom environment. But there is nothing like Construction 101A on the job site to help hone the skills needed as students prepare for the job market.

CTE students from Ellensburg High School got some hands-on experience last week at the Habitat for Humanity affordable housing site on Water and Bender, helping crews pour concrete and work on foundations with Habitat for Humanity volunteer crews and homeowners.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com