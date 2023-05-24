Ellensburg High School CTE instructor Taylor Wilson, right, goes over the foundation work with Ramiro Arroyo, left, and Saul Anaya on Friday at the Stuart Meadows affordable housing Pass the Hammer Day.
Ellensburg High School CTE student Esteban Vergara works a trowel on a newly poured foundation at Habitat for Humanity’s Stuart Meadows affordable housing site Friday morning.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Joseph Fromherz was one member of the Ellensburg High School CTE workforce at the Habitat for Humanity Stuart Meadows work site during Pass the Hammer Day.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Members of the Ellensburg High School CTE class helped the Habitat for Humanity workforce at the Stuart Meadows affordable housing site during Pass the Hammer Day.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
They can work all they want in wood shop and learn a little something in a classroom environment. But there is nothing like Construction 101A on the job site to help hone the skills needed as students prepare for the job market.
CTE students from Ellensburg High School got some hands-on experience last week at the Habitat for Humanity affordable housing site on Water and Bender, helping crews pour concrete and work on foundations with Habitat for Humanity volunteer crews and homeowners.