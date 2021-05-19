For her work as an outstanding student leader, Ellensburg High School senior Jaden Burroughs was awarded the WASA Student Leadership Award, which was a shock to Burroughs as she was unaware the award existed.
“I was thrilled that I was considered for it at the WASA level, and that my student leadership had been recognized and acknowledged to such an extent,” she said.
This was not a surprise to Ellensburg School District Superintendent Jinger Haberer, who nominated her for the award because of her efforts and accomplishments at making the school better and ensuring students felt their voices were heard. Burroughs is a member of the EHS student senate and currently serves as the student representative on the ESD School Board along with Olivia Berthon-Koch.
This is the debut of the particular award, and Burroughs was one of seven students in five districts to earn it.
This leadership achievement came at a time of uncertainty for the district. Burroughs received the position of student representative in June of 2020, and held the position throughout the chaos that was the coronavirus pandemic.
Burroughs has completed a survey involving close to 175 EHS students, with the intention to see how students have been feeling about the modified school year and what they hope to see next year. The findings for this survey are going to be presented by Burroughs to the ESD School Board during the May 26 public meeting.
“It was really insightful, students had a lot of varying opinions,” Burroughs said. “But it was mostly that the constant changes through the district were hard, and that they could never get ahead because that way things changed, either at a district level, a school level or a class level, were just too sporadic to really find a routine and settle into class work again.”
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, all students were attending class remote through online learning. By the end of the fall, students started returning in a hybrid format, with schools split into two groups of students who attended class on alternating days. In April and May, students were cleared to return in full, five days a week. However, the upperclassmen at EHS made it clear they did not want to return to school in full, and as a result, they kept the hybrid schedule, although it was slightly modified.
“It was that they (upperclassmen) didn’t want to make another change so late in the year, and it was also that a lot of juniors and seniors had found jobs during their asynchronous days. ” Burroughs said. “One of the discussion points around reopening schools was they need school as a routine. But because they limited us to two days a week with this hybrid schedule, a lot of us created our own routine we were comfortable with and to make those two days work for us.”
STUDENTS WANT TO BE HEARD
Burroughs said the survey also showed students didn’t feel the district was listening to them. Students felt the district was making huge decisions that would impact their lives, without taking into consideration what students wanted.
“They felt that their voices never really were heard. Sure, with this survey we have that information but, who’s really going to listen to them?” Burroughs said. “That’s really what I’m trying to do is work with the administration at the school and at the district level to really make sure that students are taken into consideration and should be valued as higher stake holders than they have been in the past.”
However, Burroughs feels the district and the school board truly did the best they could given the circumstances. The board has been forced to make many difficult decisions, and Burroughs only said she was glad she didn’t have to make any of them.
This did not make school any easier for students in the district, students have been under constant stress since the start of the pandemic. Burroughs said students no longer had a physical space to get away from schoolwork. They didn’t get to go home at the end of the day because they were already there.
“We don’t have that escape to just give us a break. Especially with learning from home and virtual learning, school is home now,” Burroughs said. “It’s not like you can compartmentalize your life into learning is at the school, at home it’s me time. No, learning is at home now and so it’s kinda hard to separate the two worlds. It’s a lot of mental work to give yourself that break to be able to function.”
She said this stress, paired with the constant changes in rules was and is a real struggle for many students. Some students had better support systems and were able to handle it better, but many had a lot of trouble adjusting to their new and ever changing lives.
At the end of the day, she believes no student was able to get through the year without facing many challenges caused by the pandemic. Even if they were able to keep up with their schoolwork, they still had the stress that they or someone in their family could catch COVID-19.
There have been no cases of confirmed transmission in the Ellensburg School District, but many students were exposed to the virus outside school. Students would test positive for the virus, or have a family member catch it. This would mean students would quarantine from school for at least 14 days while they waited to recover or to show no symptoms.
Burroughs said the district did a good job of keeping the exposed people anonymous. Students would be alerted each time someone tested positive or had been exposed, but they would never be certain who it was, even when school started with a hybrid schedule.
“Although there were cases at the high school, I have never known whether it was a teacher or a student,” she said. “Sure you notice they were gone for two weeks, but you could never be sure why.”
She said students also had mixed feelings about the pandemic in general. There was a percentage of students who wanted to stay safe and keep others safe as well, but there was also a large amount who didn’t care about the virus.
As a whole, the year showed Burroughs how adaptable people are to change, and that despite the challenges, most students were able to get through the year.
“We learned things about ourselves and our community,” she said. “There’s really a lot more to life than some of the trivial day to day things that we fill our time with, and I think that’s what I’ll remember. The going will get tough but we all are still capable.”