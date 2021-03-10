Ellensburg High School is working on multiple plans for a graduation ceremony late into the pandemic.
Graduation is scheduled for June 10, and it’s next to impossible to say if it will be safe enough to have a large ceremony in-person. Last year, the district held a virtual ceremony that involved videotaped presentations.
Although the district is working on a couple of graduation plans, officials are unsure, at this time, which plan to use. According to EHS Principal Beau Snow, they don’t have a “Plan A” because they don’t know what will be allowed at the time of the graduation.
“We are waiting to call out the preferred plan until we know what the exact parameters are,” Snow said. “It’s a pretty complex issue … we can’t really put all of our eggs in one basket at this point.”
It is unlikely the district will be able to announce what type of graduation it will be having anytime soon.
Right now, the county is in Phase 2 of the reopening plan, which means an in-person graduation cannot happen. Snow said the most likely outcome, if things remain in Phase 2, would be a virtual graduation similar to the ceremony last year.
However, he and the rest of the district are hoping the county will be in Phase 3 by June 10, which will allow the district to have an outdoor commencement.
“We’re optimistic we will be able to do something outdoors,” Snow said. “We have a couple of options with the fairgrounds and then also our own stadium, but all those are predicated on some changes or updates to the COVID protocols and the ability for us to have more people.”
If the district is able to host a graduation outdoors in Phase 3, it is unlikely to be a normal graduation. People still will be required to wear face masks and social distance, along with all the other usual safety requirements. Attendance at the graduation will be limited as a result, with less than the usual number of family and friends permitted.
“We’re gonna do everything we possibly can, in conjunction with the local health department and the state, to offer as close to a regular or normal graduation as possible,” Snow said. “We are working in partnership with the senior parent group to keep everyone up to date on where we are at and what’s happening. We have our fingers crossed we will be able to do something different than last year, and hopefully we will be able to provide a great graduation experience for the class of 2021.”