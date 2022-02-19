Winter school is back at Ellensburg High School, giving students an opportunity to recover credits they missed after failing a class the first semester. Like summer school, winter school is a series of extra classes taking place outside normal school hours for students who struggled in their classes.
Winter school offers English, science, math and history classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Each class lasts 45 minutes, so students are able to take two. If they need to recover a third credit, they will have to make it up in summer school or an online option.
The program started Feb. 8 and will continue until March. 17.
“It has been going good so far, the kids are here and working hard,” EHS Principal Beau Snow said. “The teachers’ reports are that the kids are taking it seriously and they want to earn those credits back.”
There are 122 students in winter school, and about 60 of them are taking two courses. Snow said this is about a normal amount of students for a pre-COVID school year. The school saw an increase in students last year as a result of the COVID pandemic and virtual learning.
“Nothing about this year is normal, but it does show the resilience and creativity of students and staff to work through the challenges and to find ways to overcome them. In-person Winter School is a building-wide endeavor to help students and that feels great each and every time we are able to do something positive for them,” Snow said.
There is one teacher per subject, and they are being paid for their extra work. Snow said he puts a notice for the position out to EHS teachers, and they sign up for the job.
The classes start half an hour after standard school hours, and essentially function as extra class periods for the students who need them. They are shorter than standard classes, with the goal to teach students the core of each subject.
“It’s based on the fact that the students have already taken the course the first semester, and so we target very specific things in the course that they need to show they understand,” Snow said. “The teachers select the curriculum for that (specific need) and asses the students throughout.’’
The program is optional to students, as the school can’t force them to be on campus outside standard school hours. However, it is one of the few opportunities for students to catch up on their path to graduation.
Students in winter school have a responsibility to attend. The program is designed to help them, and if they miss two classes, they miss the opportunity to recover their credits because they will be removed from winter school.
“We’re proud of the offering because students can get some stuff done in the middle of the school year instead of waiting until the summer,” Snow said. “I think this really highlights the efforts that the staff go to help students be successful.”