Patrick Adkisson
Patrick Adkisson is son of Kevin and Patti, and brother to Kourtney (EHS 2016, CWU 2020). A Running Start student through CWU, Patrick shines in many activities as a kind-hearted, intelligent servant-leader. He is a captain and four-year varsity letterman in both cross country and track, holding school records for steeplechase and 5K. He helped establish the EHS Climbing Club and was an acrobatic thespian in the 2020 Winter Musical. Achieving a third place State XC team finish stands as his favorite EHS memory. Among Patrick’s greatest passions is playing his guitar. He writes and publishes songs with friends, and served many years as a lead guitar for his youth group and City Wide Worship. He also thrives in the mountains, snowboarding and rock climbing. Patrick earned his Eagle Scout rank with Boy Scout Troop 413. Patrick plans to attend George Fox University this fall and major in engineering.
McKenzie Bandy
McKenzie Bandy is the daughter of Patricia and Glenn Bandy, and sister to Jack. She has been actively involved in a variety of activities at EHS, including playing percussion and jazz piano as a member of the band, in journalism, National Honor Society, on the soccer team, the EHS Student Senate and currently is the Student Representative to the School Board. Her favorite memory while at EHS happened at the 2020 Solo and Ensemble Regional competition when she placed in both a timpani solo and marimba duet, far exceeding her expectations of achievable. McKenzie credits her friends and mentors and their support for her success. When not at school, McKenzie enjoys a variety of hobbies, including playing piano and timpani, cross country skiing, gardening, playing soccer, writing, and running. McKenzie plans to attend Western Washington University pursuing a bachelor's degree relating to psycho-therapy or legal studies.
Reese Braman
Reese Braman is humble and modest, never seeking the attention his accomplishments award him, of which there are plenty. In his true style he would rather thank those responsible for the guidance in attaining those achievements. Reese is a four-year letterman in both track and cross-country, he was a cross-country captain for two years. He enjoys running, climbing, the outdoors, and being with his cross-country family. Reese is also a member of the National Honor Society. Additionally, Reese has enjoyed volunteering for numerous functions, most recently assisting with the Special Olympics Unified Basketball team. Reese is planning on attending the University of Washington in the fall where he plans on studying environmental science. He would like to thank his entire cross-country family for constantly pushing him. In addition Reese would also like to recognize Coach Hashimoto for helping him develop his mental focus and strength which he will continue to lean on as he continues his academic pursuits.
Allie Brown
Allie Brown is the daughter of Chris and Marcie Brown. She was born in Ellensburg and has attended school here since kindergarten. At EHS, Allie has been involved in ASB, as both a class officer and Executive Board Secretary and the Link Executive Mentor. She was a four-year varsity starter on the girl’s soccer team. Outside of school you will find Allie on the soccer field playing with her club team, volunteering with the Ellensburg FC, and camping with her family. The best high school memory is beating Selah in soccer to be the undefeated league champs! In August, she’s headed to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota to study exercise science and to continue her soccer career.
Kassondra Edie
Kassondra Edie is the daughter of Karl and Loni Edie, twin to sister Kitty, and has two younger brothers, Keith and Konner. She loves being involved in theater and started her involvement with the EHS Winter Musical as a freshman and participated all throughout her high school career. It has been very rewarding and she feels very lucky to have had the opportunity to be a part of it. She was also involved in the Fall Play for two years and had a great experience with that as well. She participated in choir for all four years, including two years in Chamber Choir. Her hobbies include singing, playing guitar, and dancing, but singing is what she loves most. Her favorite EHS memory was being involved with “Beauty and the Beast” and being a part of one of the more difficult dance pieces. Kassondra plans to go to CWU next year to continue work she has done through two years of Running Start. She is considering majoring in nutrition or biology, but is leaning toward nutrition.
Brinley Hagemeier
Brinley Hagemeier, is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Hagemeier and sister to older brother, Riley, older sister, Chezney, and younger brother Brey. Some of her interests while at EHS have included basketball, softball, National Honor Society, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Her hobbies have included spending time with her friends and family, attending YoungLife, playing guitar, biking, playing basketball, and spending time outdoors. One of Brinley’s favorite memories from EHS would be playing in the state basketball tournament in her senior year. She is very thankful to have received this honor, and is very thankful for the four years she got to spend at EHS. Brinley plans to continue her academic and athletic careers at Central Washington University, where she will continue playing basketball and pursue her bachelor’s degree to teach special education.
Sophie Hanson
Sophie Hanson is the daughter of Ellen and Dave Hanson, and sister to Aidan, Landis and Weston. Sophie has been an active member of the theater arts during her time at EHS, participating in the Fall Play, Winter Musical and as a member of Thespian Society. Her favorite memory of EHS is being involved in “Almost Maine” and performing with her friends this past fall. In her free time, Sophie enjoys writing, poetry, reading, painting, drawing, time with friends and training her dogs. Sophie will attend Central Washington University in the fall, to pursue a degree in Elementary Education.
Zoe Ihrke
Zoe Ihrke is the daughter of Joel and Corrie Ihrke, and sister to Claire and Elijah Ihrke, and Emma Nelson. While at EHS, Zoe has been involved as an ASB officer, in the choir, a member of the fall play and winter musical cast, and a member of the tennis team. She also really enjoys Spanish. Her favorite EHS memory is going to set builds for theatre productions, because you bond with people in new ways, get to meet cool people from the community and do weird things. Like rub the floor with a tennis ball to get rid of scuff marks. Outside of school, Zoe enjoys music, journaling, hiking, watching T.V. and making fun of her dad.Zoe plans to attend Pacific Lutheran University and pursue a degree in nursing.
Annie Kang
Annie Kang is the only child of Yvonne Chueh and Frank Kang. In high school, she has enjoyed dedicating her spare time to dance and music, while taking several AP, Honors, and Running Start courses and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She has been extremely involved in the music program, participating in marching band since the eighth grade and serving as section leader for three years and drum major for one. Annie is also the principal flute in the Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra, the principal flute and piccolo in the 2019 WMEA All-State Concert Band, and the principal flute in the 2019 NAfME All-National Concert Band. During these unprecedented times, she has also taken up baking, cooking, and journaling. This fall, Annie will attend the University of Washington to study engineering.
Isak Larson
Isak Larson is the son of Kerri and Mark Larson, and brother to Elle Larson. While at EHS, Isak has taken numerous honors and AP classes, while enjoying four years of Spanish, as well as running Cross Country, becoming a team captain in his junior and senior years. He was an active member of the Environmental Club and the founder of the EHS Climbing Club. His favorite memory of EHS is the unity of the cross country team the night before districts 2018 (at which the girls team qualified by one point, allowing the team to go to state as a whole). Outside of school, Isak enjoys rock and mountain climbing, traveling, backpacking, running, biking, and cross country skiing, for which he has participated in Junior Nationals multiple times. He has also been a student of Suzuki Piano for 14 years. Isak is looking forward to taking one intensive class at a time at Colorado College where he will take full advantage of the broad range of classes offered by a liberal arts education.
Bri Lubinski
Bri Lubinski has lived in Ellensburg for all 18 years of her life. She is the daughter of Megan Partlow and Patrick Lubinski, and has one older brother, Ryan. At EHS, she maintained a 4.0 GPA through AP and Honors courses, and was involved in both the National Honor Society and the International Thespian Society. On a related note, Bri has adored performing in seven shows with the Fall Play and Winter Musical, and thanks theatre for bringing a serious passion and an incredible group of people into her life. When she's not onstage, she's happy to be painting, writing, reading, sleeping, and pretending she is onstage. This fall, she's headed for Western Washington University, where she hopes to find her major, and intends to keep in touch with her love of theatre, Spanish, and linguistics.
Zachary Mathias
Zachary Mathias is the son of Kirk and Colleen Mathias, and brother to Dominic. Zachary was a four-year varsity letterman on the EHS cross country team, as well as captain of the team, and a two year letter winner on the track team. He was also the equipment coordinator for the EHS Climbing Club. Outside of school, Zachary’s hobbies include climbing, biking, skiing and pretty much anything outside. His favorite memories of EHS are being at the Fort Flagler Cross Country camp with is friends, and the climbing trips to Leavenworth with the Club. Zachary will be attending the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, with an undecided major.
Ellie McConnell
Ellie McConnell, daughter of Mark and Megan McConnell and sister to Audrey, is thrilled to have achieved her sixth-grade goal of becoming a member of the Elite Scholars. She attributes part of her academic success to an overwhelming talent for detailed list-making and planning. This aptitude emerged at the tender age of 4, when she planned her own surprise party, and manifested at age 16 with a birthday wish for a filing cabinet. It assisted her in managing many extra-curricular activities, including four years of varsity cheer and serving as senior class president, all while earning her certificate of biliteracy in Spanish and maintaining a 3.97 GPA. She will pursue her nursing prerequisites at Central Washington University, followed by a BSN at Washington State University. She hopes to fulfill the plan she hatched in seventh grade of being a labor and delivery nurse here in Central Washington.
Nolan Meyer
Nolan Meyer is the son to proud parents Paul and Stacy Meyer and brother to Madeline.He has maintained an impressive GPA while taking a rigorous course load throughout high school. Math, chemistry and physics are his favorite areas of study. He has been involved in National Honor Society and Link Crew, as well as, being a dedicated athlete playing football and track for four years and basketball for three years. He will always remember representing EHS at WIAA State Track Finals and appreciates his teammates and coach for helping make that happen. In his free time Nolan enjoys riding or building on his mountain bike, skiing, spending time on the water, and hanging out with his family. Nolan will attend Eastern Washington University where he will pursue an engineering degree and then continue on to a doctorate of physical therapy.
Tate Morris
Tate Morris is the son of Tom and Sandy Morris, and younger brother to Trevor, Tyler, and Troy. While at EHS, Tate was a four-year letterman in football, starting varsity for the defensive line for three years, and offensive line for two years. Tate was a three-year letterman with the golf team, and went to state twice. Outside of school, he enjoys mountain biking, hiking skiing, boating and wakeboarding. Tate will attend Boise State University in the fall, and plans to study Civil Engineering.
Kyle Nolan
Kyle Nolan is the son of Patrick and Katya Nolan, and brother to Shannon and Krista. Kyle was very involved at EHS, including being a member of the Tech Crew, Winter Musical, Jazz and Chamber Choir, Poetry Out Loud, Solo and Ensemble, ASB, Peace Club, DJing, National Honor Society, and the Fall Play. His favorite memory was playing the role of Lumiere in EHS's most recent production of Disney's “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as making many new, life-long friends during the run of the production. Outside of school Kyle en-oys Dungeons and Dragons with friends, beta testing video games, filming and editing videos, coding, acting and singing, hiking, and making Spotify playlists for all moods and mindsets. Kyle will be taking a gap year to do an internship with a nonprofit called Global Peace Foundation that will be hosting three big youth leadership conferences in the Philippines. He will be there to help with technical aspects as well as general event management for all three events.Then, he plans to start attending CWU in the fall of 2021 and majoring in Software Engineering.
Grace Oldham
Grace Oldham is the daughter of Carol Oldham, as well as the sister of Preston and Emma Old-ham. At Ellensburg High School Grace has enjoyed playing volleyball and competing in track and field. She has also been a part of the organizations DECA, Link Crew, and National Honor Society. Some of her hobbies are baking, working out, and Netflix of course. Grace’s future consists of attending Boise State University and majoring in marketing management. Her favorite memory at EHS was being a part of the senior skit, that was so much fun and different from anything she had ever done!
Esperanza Parkins
Esperanza Parkins really enjoyed taking part in the EHS Spanish department's educational tour to Panama and hopes to continue learning new languages. She also wants to learn coding languages and study computer science or engineering at CWU. She’s currently working on the basics of ASL and Python. Esperanza is also looking back fondly on Fall Play experiences that took her out of her shell. Speaking of shells, Esperanza intends on continuing life as a cuttlefish and shark enthusiast.
Tess Preppernau
Tess Preppernau is the daughter of Ladd and Tandy Preppernau, and younger sister to Salma Preppernau. During her time at EHS, she has been involved in the track and cross country teams, as well as the EHS Wind Ensemble and pep band. She also took part in Knowledge Bowl and FFA over the years, and enjoyed being able to take AP and honors courses. Outside of school, she loves to work with animals, and was a part of 4-H for six years. There are a lot of things she will miss about EHS, but the cross country team will always have a special place in her heart, due to all the special memories she shares with her friends. In the fall, she will be attending Montana State University, and intends to major in exercise science, and then to go on and pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.
Tessa Josie Ridgway
Tessa Josie Ridgway is the daughter of Jim and Julie Ridgway, and the sister to Jeanna. Tessa enjoys volunteering through EHS clubs like Key Club and Spanish Club, and loves to challenge herself academically by taking college-level courses. Tessa loves working out at the gym, cooking, spending time outside, and being with her friends and family. Tessa’s favorite EHS memories include playing on the volleyball team, going to dances with friends, and going to sporting events and musicals to support her fellow classmates.Tessa plans to get her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or biology at Central Washington University, then to transfer to the University of Washington for graduate school to get her Master’s degree.
Andrew Savage
Andrew Savage is the son of Susan and the late John Savage, and brother to siblings Riley, Tommy, Alison and Kelby. While attending EHS, Andrew played three years of football, and was on the track team for four years, including a trip to state in his junior year. He is also involved in National Honor Society. When not at school, Andrew enjoys all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, shooting, hiking, and biking. In the fall, Andrew will attend Boise State University. He plans to study biology on his path to becoming a dentist.
Lorin Seamons
Lorin Seamons is the daughter of Trevor and Kari Seamons. She is the older sister to Taigan and Boston. While attending Ellensburg High School, Lorin participated in Winter Musical, Swim Team (Four Year Varsity Letter and Team Captain Senior Year), Chamber Choir, Thespian Society and National Honor Society. Her hobbies include: reading, drawing, swimming (favorite stroke — Butterfly), singing and playing the piano. Lorin is an accomplished pianist and derives much joy and serenity from music. Lorin has been accepted to Utah State University in Logan, Utah and was awarded the Dean’s Scholarship and Service Scholarship. She plans to study communicative disorders and deaf education starting fall 2020. She is proud to be a fourth-generation Aggie! Lorin has loved her time at Ellensburg High School. She is grateful to the teachers and staff. She is most grateful for the friendships and memories she will carry with her through-out her life.
Cyril Stanford
Cyril Stanford is the son of Corie Stanford. While at EHS, Cyril has been involved in Peace Club, participated in track, tennis, and Knowledge Bowl, and participated in the Running Start program as a junior and senior. In his free time, Cyril enjoys spending time with friends or working on his art, especially photography. Cyril’s favorite EHS memory is Mrs. Zentner’s AP Psychology class, even though it was 7 a.m. and he was late every day. She was an awesome teacher and the class was full of great people. In the fall, Cyril will attend the University of Washington Seattle for the fall quarter where he plans to double major in political science and fine art.
Ryan Stinson
Ryan Stinson is the son of Jeffrey and Aeimee Stinson. He has one younger brother, Andrew Stinson. At EHS, Ryan played for the soccer team every year. He also played soccer with club teams outside of school. After graduating, Ryan will be attending Washington State University to study mechanical engineering. His favorite memory with EHS was during his junior year, when the soccer team made it to the state tournament and then won their first game at state.
Madison Thompson
Madison Thompson is the daughter of Ryan and Sara Thompson, and older sister of Pepper and Archer Thompson. During her time at EHS Madison maintained a 3.9 GPA while taking Honors, AP, Cornerstone, and Running Start classes. She is a member of National Honor Society and a two sport varsity athlete, having gone to state each track and cross country season. Madison filled multiple leadership roles during her time at EHS including captain of the cross country and track teams her senior year, and secretary and co-founder of the EHS climbing club. She is also the Distinguished Young Woman of Ellensburg 2020 First Runner Up and earned Fitness and Interview awards through this program. Madison will be attending the University Honors College at the University of Idaho next fall pursuing degrees in Medical and Organizational Sciences.
Rowan Utzinger
Rowan Utzinger is the daughter of Tom Logan and Andrea Utzinger, and sister to Willow Logan. While at EHS, Rowan has been a member of the cross country team for four years and a member of band for two. She loves mountain biking, climbing and skiing. Rowan is grateful to have been a part of such a tight community at EHS through cross country. Her best memories are riding the bus home, exhausted but happy after races. In the fall, Rowan will attend Warren Wilson to learn about sustainable farming, and hopes to integrate these studies with environmental science and policy.
Elisa Wallace
Elisa Wallace is the daughter of Mike and Erica Wallace. Throughout high school she has been involved in cross country, Winter Musical, choir, National Honor Society, and Thespian Society. She loves to sing, play piano, act, read, and paint. Elisa will be attending Central Washington University in the fall to become an occupational therapist in elementary schools. One of her favorite memories at EHS was winning the 2019 2A State Cross Country Team Championship with the girls team and also performing in the Winter Musical’s production of State Fair this past winter.
Laura Wright
Laura Wright is the oldest daughter of Cory and Melissa Wright. Laura’s younger sister Samantha is a fantastic basketball player and her younger brother Carson is excited to move into her room when she goes to college. During her time at EHS, Laura was the ASB Junior and Senior class treasurer and a freshman Link mentor. She also served National Honor Society as its Vice President during her senior year. Laura played volleyball and basketball through her junior year and golf through her sophomore year. During her freshman year of golf, the state championship trip brings back great memories with a close team. Next year, Laura is attending Central Washington University to start her double major in political science and communication studies. After graduating, she hopes to study at George Washington University for a master’s degree in political science.