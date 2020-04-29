The last half of senior year is arguably the most memorable time of high school. Unfortunately, the class of 2020 will miss out on many of the senior activities because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“To put it in casual teen speak, it’s big mega poopoo garbo,” senior Kyle Nolan said. “I don’t know, it’s just a huge bummer. Last year I had a bunch of senior friends and I watched them make so many great memories and have so much fun living out their senior lives. Going out on the senior excursion and doing different party-type things with their friends and going out with their friends.”
The cancellation of events also has left many seniors without a way to say goodbye to many of their friends. Senior Class President Ellie McConnell said what has her “gutted” is missing out on the experience of the last few weeks of school.
“That’s the part I’m most upset about because I love the community that Ellensburg has and especially that Ellensburg High School has,” McConnell said. “We are missing out on the big goodbye.”
Brock Bowers said he will be missing his final choir concert as a high schooler. Usually, the season ends with the seniors being lined up on stage with their parents, Bowers described it as a senior’s night. They would pass the mic down the line and each student would tell the audience what they plan to do after they graduate.
“For me it’s a lot of the small things like that, but it’s also getting to perform with these people I spent the last four years of my life with,” Bowers said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been closer than I am with these people that I have spent countless hours rehearsing with… In a way I think this is just another hurtle that we all have to overcome.”
Class Representative Amethyst Martinez said missing the end of school experience is what bothers her. Having a good time with classmates and having some time to say goodbye to both teachers and students.
“Just having those small events is what counts,” she said.
ASB Executive Board Secretary Allie Brown said missing out on these activities stings because, as juniors last year, they watched seniors enjoy it all.
“For me I think it is going to be hard to not have the underclassmen see us set an example for them,” Brown said.
Brown sees the bright side of this situation — this year is going to be so different than any other that it might start some new traditions.
The school has two different plans for graduation. The first plan is to have graduation near the end of the summer. This is only possible if the virus outbreak has been contained by then. The other plan is to film graduation in sections, then pass it out as if it were a movie.
“I think a summer graduation would be amazing,” Nick Gleed said.
Gleed hopes that by the end of June we won’t have to practice social distancing. He said this would be great because it would mean they can have the in-person graduation. He is “not too hot of the idea of an online graduation.” However, he admits that it would be better than nothing.
The seniors all believed the district was handling the situation as well as it could, and they were happy with the different plans the district is considering.
“It is kinda a big bummer but, it is what it is,” Nolan said. “And, I mean when we are 80 we are all going to look back on this and laugh, probably.”