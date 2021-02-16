Around double the normal number of teachers have volunteered to help students through winter school at Ellensburg High School. Principal Beau Snow said the pandemic prevented the school from running a normal summer school, so they took the opportunity to make a winter school that is a little bit larger and a little bit different.
“We had the same number of students not pass (fall semester) as normal, a little over 200,” Snow said. “The reason why (winter school) is larger is because I have more staff members working on classes so that we can accommodate more students.”
Although the number of students didn’t pass fall semester trended normally, more students are registered for winter school. Snow said EHS was able to register more students than normal for winter school. Winter school will give students a chance to catch up on their classwork and earn their credit(s) back.
Students in winter school are assigned work by the teachers who have volunteered for the program. The work is mostly online, and students are allowed to work at their own pace. However, students are required to attend school in-person on Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. If a student misses two or more Wednesday sessions, they are placed on probation.
“It’s a pretty straightforward deal,” Snow said. “They come and they work 12 to 3 and then they leave. So there are not a lot of breaks, there is no lunch time, there’s no switching classes. It’s a chance for us to check in with kids. We also have teachers here to answer questions and help kids through the content. So, kids come, they work, they get questions answered and that way they can keep moving on when they are at home.”
While attending these Wednesday sessions, students must still follow all COVID-19 safety requirements including wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance.
With the larger number of teachers volunteering to take part in winter school, EHS has an expert on each content area. This provides students who need help in any subject someone to go to who can answer their questions and point them in the right direction to get their credits.
Snow is proud of EHS staff and students for keeping the number of students who need winter school low. He said there would have been a lot more, but the school worked together to pass as many students as possible before the end of the semester.
“I think everybody is surprised we were able to be as successful, I think just because it is such a different year,” Snow said. “You have the different modes of learning, the virtual, the hybrid and I want to give a huge shout out to my staff. They’ve gone above and beyond to help their kids. We also have some of the best kids in the region, and our kids worked super hard. A lot of them came in for extra help, a lot of them did extra things to work things out with teachers. A lot of the kids who are coming into winter school, they worked hard too, but different circumstances dictated that they needed to come in and earn that credit back.”