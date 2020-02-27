If knowledge is power, then Ellensburg High School has a team of students that could light up a large city, with a team from Kittitas Secondary School creating a buzz of its own.
Ellensburg High School won the regional Knowledge Bowl Wednesday night with a score of 106. The next highest in the 2A class was Selah with a score of 62. The second highest score in the competition was Connell with 91.
Kittitas scored the highest in the 2B section with 78, which was also the fifth highest score out of all the teams. Cle Elum was at the bottom of the list of 1A schools, scoring 40 points.
Knowledge Bowl has four sections, the first being a 45-minute written test with a possible 60 points. Ellensburg Knowledge Bowl Adviser Marco Bicchieri said a good score for this test would be in the 40s or 50s. EHS scored the highest with 45 points. Kittitas scored 38 and Cle Elum scored 30.
The next three sections were oral exams, where a team of students would hear the question from a reader and hit a buzzer if they knew the answer. Teams were paired off in different rooms in the school to face off against each other. After hitting the buzzer, teams would have 15 seconds to discuss before an answer was given. If no answer was given, or if the answer was incorrect, the other team would get a chance to answer. There was a total of 45 questions asked for this section, with each correct answer being worth 1 point.
The Ellensburg varsity team had five members at the competition, Stephen Martin, Rowan Utzinger, Captain Jaden Burroughs, Captain Peter Hogan and “Mega” Captain Meredith Nover. Tess Preppernau is also on the team but was unable to attend.
The team was excited to have won by such a large margin and was planning on “basking in the glow.” As for a celebration, they didn’t have any plans other than to get some R and R. They said they were all very tired, and that competitions like this were exhausting.
“Did you know that your brain burns 20 percent of your calories every day?” Utzinger said.
Because they scored at the top of their school sizes, Ellensburg and Kittitas will be going to the state tournament on March 21. Cle Elum however, did not qualify for state.
Cle Elum Coach George Kreppein said he is still “super proud of the kids.” He said he would try and sign them up for other academic competitions. He said the team’s strength came from their diversity of knowledge, and he knew what they could do.
Kittitas Coach Eric Diehl was coaching the Knowledge Bowl team for the first time. He said it feels great to have won and is excited to take the kids to state.
“I am proud to have the students that I have, it is a really smart bunch, some of the best in the school,” Diehl said.