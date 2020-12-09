The Ellensburg Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) subcommittee’s final report sparked some pointed public comments, but as of yet no definitive actions by the Ellensburg City Council.
The council’s 6-0 unanimous decision at Monday’s meeting was to accept the report with the recommendation to have staff come back with strategies on how to implement the proposal. Councilwoman Mary Morgan was absent.
Public comments ranged from calling the council Marxists to “Why now during the holiday season,” to “You can’t dictate to businesses what they can or can’t do.”
“We’re adopting these recommendations as a starting point for the conversation,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “The subcommittee will continue to reach out to various people in the community.
“But, this is a big deal to have this conversation and a huge step to make Ellensburg a better place for everyone.”
The council created an Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Subcommittee on June 15, comprised of Mayor Bruce Tabb and Councilwomen Nancy Goodloe and Nancy Lillquist.
The Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) initiative has three key foundational pillars:
1. Ellensburg cares. We are a community that cares for one another, and as such we want all people to feel a sense of belonging in this community.
2. There are long-standing concerns about the treatment of people based on how they look, speak, or act, not who they are as a person. We are making history. We are embracing a future that sees diversity in Ellensburg be that age, skin color, gender identity, religion, disability as what makes us stronger.
3. We can do better. Working together, all who live in Ellensburg today, and in the future, will have access to the resources they need to reach their full potential.
“There is no real timeline for this. We can’t do it in sixth months. We can’t do it in a year,” councilwoman Goodloe said. “This is a starting point for probably a four- or five-year process.”
The listening tour was conducted from July to mid-October and consisted of 17 sessions with groups of people ranging from five to 25 participants, the report stated. Information was collected virtually or in person, following the Washington state COVID regulations. It asked five pertinent questions to participants.
1. What are some examples of how you feel welcome in Ellensburg? Are there people or places or events that stand out to you?
2. What situations or conditions influence when you do or do not feel safe in Ellensburg?
3. The number of people in our community is growing and becoming more diverse. What would you like to see the city do to be better prepared today for the changing demographics happening now and in the future?
4. Not everyone in Ellensburg has access to what they need to reach their full potential. How can we as a city, as a community, do better at being a place where everyone has the chance to flourish?
5. What is the best way for us to get information to you? And for you to share information with us? US mail? Email? Social media? Meetings?
During the course of council discussion, Councilman David Miller said. “I want share my appreciation to the subcommittee and its extensive effort to put this together,” he said. “I think we can expect that it’s just the beginning of the conversation.
“I see the council leading the discussion, which is essential. We are providing some guidance and direction. The goal is not to dictate, but we have an obligation to have a community as good as it can be.”
A survey was used for participants, who could not attend. Thoughts and experiences were shared by community members such as, African American, Asian, Indigenous, Latino, and White. People also spoke of living in Ellensburg as members of the LGBTQ community, along with people with disabilities. Seniors and religious minorities brought their unique perspective to this effort.
According to the report, the recommendations provide a framework for future council actions to become a community that is welcoming, celebrates each person’s unique contributions to the community, and provides equal opportunity for all.
“I see this as an opportunity to own what the city’s part is in equity,” Councilwoman Stacey Engel said. “It’s essential to have a committee reporting on where my blind spots might be.
“Diversity is good and the structure of this document is good.”
ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAT WORDS
Said Councilwoman Tristen Lamb, “When I listened to the comments, I want to remind myself and others, as individuals we don’t get to decide whether or not we’re allies. Our communities get to tell us if we are.
“We don’t get to tell people that we’re here for them, we have to show them that we are … that we’re here to make a difference.”
In essence, the city council approved a three-fold plan moving forward.
1. It directed staff to come back with the enabling coordinates to support the creation of the commission.
2. The subcommittee will continue outreach to the school district, Central Washington University, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Ellensburg Downtown Association, continuing a broader community outreach.
3. The internal city stuff to make it all happen.