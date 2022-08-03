...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through this
evening. Winds in combination with low humidity will facilitate
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas with any new fire starts.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will continue
over portions of central and eastern Oregon through this evening.
Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary
concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may
produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry, grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The Ellensburg Junior Rodeo will showcase future rodeo stars on Saturday at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, including a strong field of mutton busters.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Posse does a good many things representing the Ellensburg Rodeo over the course of the year, but one of the coolest things it does is put the future stars in the arena to let ‘em see what they can do.
The 51st Ellensburg Rodeo Posse Junior Rodeo is Saturday at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena. There are events like the candy bar race and mutton busting, but it’s also the place where dreams take shape.
Ellensburg High School graduate Allen Bach got his start in this very arena. Bach is one of the greatest team ropers of all time, with 28 National Finals Rodeo appearances and four NFR Team Roping World Championship buckles during his incredible career.
Brady and Riley Minor and Brad Goodrich have all roped at the Ellensburg Junior Rodeo before going on to successful pro careers, so you never know if you’re watching the next rising star on the PRCA trail.
“It’s a big deal for the kids. We have a lot of returning families where the parents have participated and now, they bring their kids back. You’d be surprised just how competitive mutton busting is,” Posse organizer Aaron Garcia said. “We’ll do calf riding and steer riding, break away roping and steer dogging, barrel racing and pole bending.
“There will be something for all ages. We expect 50-60 kids. Some of them will double or triple up in different events. It will be a full day.”
The 49-member Ellensburg Rodeo Posse puts on the event, with the help of many volunteers.
The Posse membership is comprised of individuals who volunteer and promote the Kittitas County Fair, the city of Ellensburg, and the Ellensburg Rodeo.
“We carry the flag in grand entries in different rodeos around the area, anywhere from Tri-Cities to Toppenish to Cle Elum. We help out working in the arena,” Garcia said. “We open gates and whatever else needs to be done.
“We represent Ellensburg Rodeo every chance we can. Most of the guys do it because we love to get out there and do other stuff.”
The Posse organizes and rides in the Posse Sunday Night Show, escorts the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court in parades around the state, sponsor Posse Youth Horse Shows, award yearly tuition scholarships, sponsor a Prize Ride (formerly Poker Run) and Trail Ride, and host the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse Junior Rodeo.