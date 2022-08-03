junior rodeo

The Ellensburg Junior Rodeo will showcase future rodeo stars on Saturday at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, including a strong field of mutton busters.

The Ellensburg Rodeo Posse does a good many things representing the Ellensburg Rodeo over the course of the year, but one of the coolest things it does is put the future stars in the arena to let ‘em see what they can do.

The 51st Ellensburg Rodeo Posse Junior Rodeo is Saturday at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena. There are events like the candy bar race and mutton busting, but it’s also the place where dreams take shape.

