Over the summer, some kids, especially the younger ones, forget much of what they learned at school. To combat this “summer slide,” the Ellensburg Public Library has an annual summer reading program that encourages kids and adults to remain engaged in learning and reading. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”.
All events are free, and prizes are earned by children and adults who complete their reading logs. People can sign up with the library to receive a reading log, and when filled, they can return it for a prize. The younger kids can open a “treasure chest” at the library, teens can pick up new books or gift cards, and adults can win gift cards through the chamber of commerce.
“It is really important to keep kids reading and it is also really important for kids to know and become familiar with the library, to have some independence with finding their own books and learning how to find information,” said youth services librarian, Sue Hart. “Libraries are pretty unique in that we are available to everyone and it is free, so for people to know they can use the library and that we try our best to have access to information and resources.”
Although the overall theme focuses on the ocean, the specific theme and special events change each week. For example, the first week focused on islands, and one of the events was hula hooping lessons provided by local performer Hillier Hula. The second week focused on sharks, and the library plans to make sushi with kids.
These special events change each week. The schedule is on the library’s website at https://ci.ellensburg.wa.us/1151/Summer-Reading-2022.
The program also provides storytime inside the library on Thursdays and Tuesdays at North Alder Park. Storytime is a chance for young children and their families to sit down somewhere quiet and have a fun book read to them by Hart or Youth Services Assistant Pyper Stever. Storytime also has songs and small shows for families to enjoy.
“My kids love books,” said the mom of three, Megan Bruce. “Reading is important and this is something for my kids to do over the summer.”
Bruce was at the outdoor storytime on July 5 with her three kids, twins Barron and Elaine aged 4, and her daughter Lorraine who was 2 1/2. Bruce said her family loves the outdoors and reading, so having both was a lot of fun. The outdoor storytime was created during the pandemic so storytime could happen during social distancing. It became so popular that the library continued the tradition even though they no longer needed to distance themselves.
The summer reading program is nationally organized with a consistent theme created by the Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP), a nonprofit organization working to encourage summer reading in libraries in multiple states. Hart said the state library pays the fee to let all public libraries join the program.
CSLP provides the libraries with equipment to make the most of the program. Libraries can join CSLP summer reading, and once they do, they have a lot of freedom on how they will encourage people to read and the activities they host.