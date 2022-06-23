Angela Ge bounced down the stairs at the Gallery One Visual Arts Center, quickly finding her parents, who videoed the whole performance.
It was hard to tell which she was more excited about, the applause that rippled throughout the downtown gallery after her piano performance as part of Ellensburg Make Music Day on Tuesday or the sucker that was part of her reward for playing.
She might be small in stature, but the Ellensburg 6-year-old is mighty in her musical talents. She walked across the mezzanine to the piano, wearing a pink printed dress that highlighted her jet black hair.
She took one quick glance to the audience gathered down below, arranged her sheet music and began her piano recital. Is she the next Yerin Kim, Central Washington University’s internationally acclaimed Director of Keyboard Studies?
Time will tell, but she is certainly a rising star at Jan Jaffe’s Make Music Ellensburg school.
Ellensburg Make Music Day joined together with more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries for a global day of music. It seemed only right to play and sing in such a way on the first day of summer, and the weather was exquisite.
Down the street at The Hotel Windrow Back 40, the 8 P.M. Trio entertained. CWU graduate Jacob Batchelder was one of 13 winners of the 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Artists Competition this year, recognized for his trumpet skills.
But on this day, he played guitar in the three-piece Central trio and later joined Jaffe at the Rotary Pavilion on bass.
“It’s really cool to see the different kinds of people coming together to make music,” said Batchelder, who also played in both Jazz Band I groups recognized with prestigious DownBeat (Magazine) Student Music Awards.
“The coolest thing about this is that it shows Ellensburg is a part of something bigger. I think Jan (Jaffe) did a really good job putting this together. There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but I think music helps with the healing process.”
There were students from the Make Music Ellensburg school, musicians from one of the most prominent musical universities in the country, there were professionals that play in the taprooms and wineries around the area.
There were also what they termed themselves as self-proclaimed “Shade Tree Musicians,” looking for a chance to get out and play and be a part of something special.
“Oh my gosh, this is like one of the best things ever,” said Mya Wagner of The Ranch Dawgs. “Music is really accessible for everybody, it’s in every community, so this is pretty cool to be a part of something like this.”
Ranch Dawgs partner Shaina Ellis agreed. “Music is good for the soul,” she said looking around the Rotary Pavilion where a couple of dozen people participated in the Make Music Day strum along, which included a stunning flash mob rendition of “Louie, Louie.”
“This is a lot of fun to get out and play and see all the people enjoying themselves.”
The day was also a chance for some locals to play for an audience. The pandemic shut down access for a long, long time and Make Music Day was a great opportunity for groups like Ellensburg Celtic Music Session to show what it can do.
“This is the first time we have ever performed for an audience,” flutist J’aime Wells said. “We’re a casual group. We have played in public before, but this was the first time with an audience.
“It’s really nice to come out of the pandemic and get a chance to play. We had a great time.”
The Ellensburg Downtown Association was active in helping promote the day and it went off extremely well, EDA executive director Brenda DeVore said.
“This event is international and we’re one of three cities in Washington taking part,” she said. “It brings people downtown on a weekday, which is important.
“But we have a variety of genres, so there’s really something for everyone.”
The venues and musicians brought out the best in what the city has to offer.
Ellensburg Skate Park: Maniac Myla/Plant Food, Vance Latta, and the 667s
Cornerstone Pie: The Flat Rocks, Michael Lancaster, Reybone Carmichael and Bryce Van Parys
Hotel Windrow rooftop: Careless Harmony, The Two Tenors, Loco Motion, Not Sold in Any Store
Hotel Windrow Back 40: 8 P.M. Trio, Rick Toomey, Blue Country Fire, Spiced Rye Band
Hotel Windrow piano mezzanine: Caroline and Bowen, Henry Wegener, Charlotte Campbell and Daniel Davidson
Gallery One: Make Music Ellensburg students
Boogie Man: Prairie Spring, David Liapis and Notable Exceptions
Old Skool’s: Hard as Folk, Alyssa Christina, City Reek and Space Pirate Radio
Rotary Pavilion: Ellensburg Celtic Music Session, Make Music strum along, Louie, Louie flash mob, Valley Voices, The Raw Dawgs.