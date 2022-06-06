Music has a way of calming the savage beast and lifting the spirit and over 30 performers from Ellensburg will join the world music community to raise a voice for something better.
Ellensburg Make Music Day will join in with musicians for the World Day of Music Day June 21 where more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries will join together.
Look for open community jam sessions with Bronson Moreno and Jan Jaffe leading. Music starts at 4 p.m. at all of the venues. There will be a strum along at the Rotary Pavilion at 5 p.m. Followed by a Flash Mob at 6:30 p.m. to sing along to “Louie, Louie.”
“We want people to bring their instruments and join in,” said organizer Jan Jaffee with Make Music Ellensburg. “It should be a lot of fun. The Valley Voices (community choir) will be singing right after the flash mob.”
This is an all-ages, all-ability, all-play event for anyone who plays an instrument from — school bands, wood shedders, garage bands, music students and solo musicians, said Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Brenda DeVore.
“Every kind of musician, amateur to professional, can donate their time and talents for this unique community event,” she said.
The Make Music Ellensburg music school is expected out in force with several students sharing their gifts.
“I think music has a purpose and the ability to change people. I don’t think it would be worth playing if it didn’t,” said pianist Owen Smith, who will be a seventh-grader at Morgan Middle School next year. “I tend to tie my emotions to music, good or bad.
“I really feel like I belong to the art of music. It’s a creative outlet and it changes me. It’s one of my favorite ways of expressing myself and I hope to share that (on June 21).”
Marina Donker is currently studying the ukulele at Make Music Ellensburg. The instrument has really picked up in popularity and she intends to join in the musical celebration here in Ellensburg.
“I feel honored to be a part of something on a global scale like this,” she said. “I think music has a power to change the world.
“It has a way of touching the emotions. They say that people with Alzheimer’s are better just by hearing music. I know that when I come here for lessons, it’s the high point of my week. It changes me.”
The music world will take center stage on June 21 and Ellensburg will take its place on the global stage with several outdoor stages and indoor venues.
• Launched in 1982 in France as the Fete de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 700 cities and 120 countries when musicians take to the streets, sidewalks, and parks to play. Entire communities come out to listen, dance, and join in making music.
• Issaquah was the first city in the Pacific Northwest to participate four years ago. Now Seattle, Port Townsend, Redmond and Portland, Oregon host a celebration.
• Ellensburg has over 30 performers sharing their musical talents for free at several outdoor and indoor venues.