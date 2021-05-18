From sporting events to dining opportunities to business as usual, Americans are starting to see a little light at the end of the tunnel regarding viable options in returning to the pre-pandemic life.
Gov. Jay Inslee said on Thursday that Washington is on course to lift COVID-19 economic restrictions by June 30, if not sooner. Fully vaccinated people will have fewer requirements regarding mask-wearing, and can attend weddings, funerals and sporting events without limits on capacity.
Even with the idea of fewer restrictions, at the end of the day, Ellensburg residents are cautiously optimistic. There is a much needed sense of excitement from churches to city offices to mass transit to downtown art gallery operations. But staying the course on safety issues remains at the forefront despite how tired of wearing a mask has become.
“I think it’s exciting news in that we can get back to First Friday Art Walk in our downtown corridor,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said. “People are chomping at the bit to get back to normal and this is a good step. Our staff will continue to wear masks until the board decides how it wants to move forward, but there seems to be a sense of relief.”
The city will proceed with caution city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said.
“We’re not going to make any decisions right now. We’ll just continue to do what we’re doing,” she said. “We’ll adjust our policies moving forward when we get more information. City offices will remain open and masks will be required in all of our departments.”
The city council has been operating via Zoom meetings since the pandemic regulations were administered in March of 2020. Mayor Bruce Tabb said the governor’s announcement is just one step on the road to recovery.
“The second message that needs to get out there is that more people need to be vaccinated,” he said. “It is progress in moving closer to our pre-pandemic lifestyle, but we need to move cautiously.”
Since asking for proof of vaccination is a violation of privacy, the concept of fully vaccinated people is on the honor system, Pearl Bar & Grill owner Blake Collins said.
“Our policy is that if you’re vaccinated, then wearing a mask is up to you,” Collins said. “So, masks are optional. My staff is fully vaccinated. We’re good to go and looking forward to a good summer. People have been enjoying the patio out front, so a lot of them are sitting out there on nice days.”
As Ellensburg businesses, restaurants and governmental operations wait to hear more information, things will proceed in a cautiously optimistic manner. Each business will operate independently. City offices like the public library, adult center, swimming pool will continue to ask its customers to wear protective masks.
While shoppers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can shop without masks in some national outlets like Walmart, Sam’s Club and Costco locations, as well as, at Trader Joe’s and Target, Ellensburg grocery outlets are requesting its patrons continue with protective measures.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center
“I would say we’re cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be able to do our activities and classes safely,” executive director Monica Miller said. “We’re still following the regulations and wearing masks. “It’s promising, but we want to be very much aware of what’s going on moving forward.”
The gallery is conducting live art classes and doing much more of its community outreach in-person.
New Life Assembly (Kittitas)
“There is a lot of people that would really like to get away from masks. But there are also people that are still scared and not that comfortable about being around a lot of people,” associate pastor Gary Bye said. “So, we are going to encourage people to wear masks on Sunday even if they have been vaccinated.
“Wearing a mask is not about us, it’s a way of protecting other people. We were talking about it at the Ministerial Association meeting, the church representatives have said we’re going to honor the congregation’s request and try to be as safe as we can. It’s about caring about people.”
“We’ll continue asking for people using the Central Transit buses to wear a mask,” director Betsy Dunbar said. “I’m waiting for WSDOT to put something out regarding public transportation. Until then, we’re going to do everything in our power to keep everybody safe. We’re going to wait for more information before making any changes.”
"I’m not going to sure coat it. This pandemic has been hard on all businesses. We have had to make a lot of changes that haven’t been easy," owner Kelsey Schmidt said. "We will continue to follow the state guidelines until this is over so if the state asks us to continue to wear masks as of June 30, we will. Our goal is to keep our clients as well as us as safe as we can while following the always changing guidelines.
"We do look forward to being able to return to at least a version of normal but are trying our best with the regulations we were given. Not everyone understands that businesses weren’t given the choice on following these rules and everyone has a different opinion about it. We just ask everyone spread a little kindness. We are especially looking forward to the university returning to in person classes in the fall as the students make up a large portion of this community’s revenue.