The Ellensburg Music Festival is going to serve up another helping of that Southern-based blues at the end of July, bringing in Alabama-born and Southern-raised, Brett Benton for the two day festival that features 17 shows over two days.
Organizers might have re-branded the Jazz in the Valley name, but it is the same legendary lineups and variety of music concert-goers have come to expect over the past 24 years.
Benton is going to bring it in the back bar at the Pearl Bar and Grill on that Saturday night on the second day, and it is something not to be missed for country blues fans.
Allman Brothers keyboardist Gregg Allman once said, “Calling it Southern Rock is like saying Rock Rock. Rock ‘n’ roll was born in the South.”
Of course, as one of the founding members of the legendary Allman Brothers Band was a bit bias coming from Jacksonville. Florida, but he was correct in the blending of blues and country to formulate a musical style for the ages.
Benton comes from that same school of thought, Alabama-born and Southern-raised, he’s been obsessed with country blues ever since he was a kid, listening to his parents’ and grandparents’ records early on. By the time he was a teenager, he was playing behind a drum kit, and by his early 20s was learning his way around slide guitar.
Currently in the Pacific Northwest, he was featured on KEXP. His debut album “You Got To Pray” features Grammy-winning hill country blues legend Cedric Burnside.
Known for his fierce rhythmic finger picking, melodic slide guitar and booming voice, Benton’s raw style is best heard one of two ways: paying homage to its roots with solo, acoustic slide guitar; and electric alongside a heavy, relentless and dynamic style of drums that emphasizes what country blues is all about. In other words, the hypnotic groove is not to be missed.
Ellensburg Music Festival: The two-day festival is back in downtown again for a full weekend event. For $60, fans can see 17 shows across seven venues while also checking out the Saturday Farmer’s Market, art galleries, breweries and wineries, and other Ellensburg favorites.
Music genres include funk, blues, jazz, swing, Latin, soul. There’s something for everyone. Tickets are just $60 plus fees for both days/all shows.