ellensburg music festival survey

Rick Sader with the Ellensburg Big Band provided the trumpet solos during the band’s performance in the Clymer Museum Ballroom.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg Music Festival organizing board is looking for feedback for the 2023 festival, which rebranded itself from Jazz in the Valley.

“We have great plans lined up for next year already, but your feedback would help us a lot,” board president Tony Swartz said. “Even if you didn’t attend this year, we have a few questions for you.”

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com