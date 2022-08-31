...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Rick Sader with the Ellensburg Big Band provided the trumpet solos during the band’s performance in the Clymer Museum Ballroom.
The Ellensburg Music Festival organizing board is looking for feedback for the 2023 festival, which rebranded itself from Jazz in the Valley.
“We have great plans lined up for next year already, but your feedback would help us a lot,” board president Tony Swartz said. “Even if you didn’t attend this year, we have a few questions for you.”
Participating participants will have a chance to win a free ticket to next year’s festival by filling out the survey information. Organizers will select five random submissions and email participants if they win.