There are three potential names for the new elementary school currently being built for the Ellensburg School District. The names are “Chief Owhi,” “Che-lo-han” and “Ida Nason Aronica.”
These names were presented to the Ellensburg School Board Wednesday night by Morgan Middle School teachers Nathan Bradshaw and Sia Aronica. They also had help from Andrew Caveness, a parent in the district who has written two local history books and who volunteered to help name the school.
The three names are in honor of Native American people or places that were historical for Kittitas County and the city of Ellensburg.
According to Bradshaw, Chief Owhi was an important figure when settlers first came to the Yakima area. His father was Chief We-ow-icht, who was rumored to have been born from the stars and a human woman. Owhi was born between 1780 and 1800. The Ellensburg Hall of Fame describes Chief Owhi as the great warrior Chief of the Kittitas Band of Northwest Plateau Indians.
Ida Nason Aronica is the great granddaughter of Chief Owhi, and another important figure in Ellensburg history. According to Caveness and the Ellensburg Hall of Fame the Nason family was influential in starting the Ellensburg Rodeo in 1923, which continues today almost a century later.
“Ida’s family ensured the Native Americans were present at the rodeo, setting up teepees and camping at the grounds each year at the rodeo which they still continue to do to this day,” Caveness said. “Ida also participated in the first rodeo herself, winning a horse race around the arena.”
The potential third name for the school is Che-lo-han which was described by MMS teacher Sia Aronica as translating to “great gathering” or “meeting ground.” Che-lo-han was the largest Native American encampment in Kittitas County. It is located in the northeast corner of the valley near Parke Creek.
“Che-lo-han was a peaceful encampment that was beneficial and peaceful to all. It provided food, resources and community,” Aronica said.
ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said they will meet again as a committee and bring this back at the next board meeting.
“I’m excited to be able to meet again together with this amazing committee so we can truly identify the right process to put in place to put a name that really honors the rich history of this valley,” Haberer said. “We all agree any one of these three names would be amazing.”