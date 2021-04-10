YAKIMA — Merit Resource Services executive director Dave Wilson sat leaning back in his chair in his Yakima office located through a maze of corridors from the main lobby.
Every now and then his eyes drifted over to a balloon hovering in the corner. The balloon represented his 63rd birthday and considering he’d once been told by someone knew and trusted they didn’t expect him to live long enough to see 25, it marked a significant milestone.
TRANSORMATION OF CHARACTER
A protective safety protocol mask covered his face, but his eyes, the windows to the soul, indicated a certain gleam. He spoke with confidence, candor and a sense of humility that indicated he’d undergone the transformation of character necessary to stop and stay stopped.
The Ellensburg native has been the executive director at Merit Resources Services quite some time. In June it will be 30 years and he’s expected to retire from the outpatient alcohol and drug treatment provider that began providing services as Merit Resource Services in 1992.
“Dave is the rock of the organization and a real leader,” said Merit Services board member John Brotherton, who is also a board member for Jazz in the Valley. “He has great communications skills with the state and federal agencies and has taken us from a tiny group of people to national accreditation.”
Wilson’s legacy, for lack of a better term, is best told by others, he said. Now his story can only be shared like someone who has rattled the gates of hell and survived the dark side by sharing with others what was freely given to him.
He’s lived a life that demands rigorous honesty for the past 39 years and is comfortable enough in his own skin to tell the tales of alcoholism and addiction to a complete stranger. Not many could talk so freely of failures, bad decisions, criminal activities and catastrophic behavior that led to three driving under the influence arrests, jail stays, loss of jobs and a military discharge. He was termed a habitual offender and came ever so close to losing his driving privileges forever, he said mater-of-factly.
“I never even graduated from high school,” said Wilson, who was among the first freshmen class at the new Ellensburg High School. “I eventually got my GED, but I dropped out after my junior year at the request of the school district. I finished my junior year with a 0.75 grade point average.”
It was a long time ago, a lifetime ago.
As Wilson sat in his office on a Thursday afternoon, he told his story one more time. Whether it was on the world stage at an international convention or a church basement after a 12-step pot-luck, the story starts even before the first drink or drug.
Ellensburg was a tight knit community in 1970. He was involved in community activities, played a little tennis and took care of his responsibilities. He maintained good grades until his junior year in 1975. He was introduced to marijuana and started drinking beer that previous summer.
Who would have ever thought it would all start with drinking beer and smoking pot? He grew his hair shoulder length and it didn’t take long before he was drinking and smoking on a regular basis.
“I thought what was going on in my life was temporary, just a phase,” he said. “I thought I would grow out of it by myself.”
But he was living the great lie — you know, it’s not that bad, I’m just having a little fun, why don’t people just leave me alone — and the lie had its hooks in him whether he knew it or not.
Even though there was a touch of alcoholism in the family, a lot of black eyes growing up, an uncle with 13 DUI arrests, he said. He marched on. Didn’t take long to add a criminal element to the equation, drinking and driving himself. He learned the art of hanging around outside the liquor store waiting to ask someone going in to buy him and his pals beer. When that wasn’t available, they’d resort to shoplifting, boosting a bottle from the shelf every now and then.
“We’d drive around smoking pot and drinking beer,” he said. “Sometimes we’d go up on Craig’s Hill and sit and get high.”
Washington is currently one of the growing number of states where marijuana is legal, but back then it wasn’t and of course that meant searching out the dealers. Even though Ellensburg is a college town, he didn’t score his marijuana from university sources, but locals. There was always a good supply on the I-90 corridor with Seattle just a hop over the hill if worse came to worse.
“My grades started to slip and I eventually started failing classes,” he recalled. “Finally vice principal Al Moss and all my teachers did a classical intervention, called me into the office and told me what they saw happening.
“I went through the motion of listening, but what I heard was ‘Dave, you need to change.’ I wasn’t ready yet.”
His senior year he only needed three or four classes a semester to graduate, but it never happened and he was eventually told if you’re not going to class, then you don’t need to be here and that was his ticket to ride. The drinking and drugging became an every day thing and the downward spiral picked up speed, quite literally.
“We didn’t call it meth. We just called it speed, but I loved meth because I could drink more,” Wilson said. “I had a friend that was going to join the Air Force and needed a ride to the recruiting office. I ended up signing up, too.
“We went in on a deferred entry program and had six months before we had to report for basic. That was all I needed to drink and smoke every day. I started doing meth that summer.”
Maybe it was leaving the drugs behind, maybe not. But he was discharged from the Air Force 29 days after entry on a mental health discharge. It was an honorable discharge, but they said he wasn’t up for the task and cut him loose. From there he bounced from job to job and eventually got his the first of three DUI’s when he was 19. He would get his second at age 22 and the third a year later when he was 23 years old.
The great lie had now become a lifestyle, soon to become a habit. But like those caught up in the idea that “it’s not that bad,” the trouble was now coming more frequently and the consequences more severe.
“After the second DUI, the judge said he didn’t what to see me in his court again and if he did, I was in real trouble,” said Wilson, who had also been charged with fleeing arrest. “I was arrested a third time May 21, 1981, and he gave me a choice, go to Sundown (M Ranch) or go to jail. I chose jail, that’s how bad it was.”
He was 23 years old, life had long since spiraled out of control, like that piece of toilet paper that just won’t flush. He eventually decided to enter Sundown, but not before he got good and loaded the night before.
“I knew I was going into treatment the next day, so I combined LSD, meth, cocaine, pot,” he said with a rue smile as if remembering the insanity like it were yesterday. “I had no integrity, no honesty no intention of getting clean and sober. I was just going to go in and get it done so I could leave.
“But when I got there something happened, and I heard what they were saying.”
He’s only been to the one treatment center. He sobered up in 1982 and sought out the help he needed through a local 12-step program. He was sober a year and a half when he got a call from Sundown and asked if he wanted to be a house manager at the facility, supervising the social area.
He worked at Sundown until 1988 before taking a job at what would soon become Merit Resource Services, which has treatment centers in seven Central Washington cities, including Ellensburg. He eventually worked his way up to executive director.
On June 11, it will be 30 years of service. On June 12 he will retire and move onto the next phase of a life he didn’t deserve to have had it not been for the grace of God.
He’s been sober for longer than he drank or used drugs, and sober has been better for a long, long time, he said.
Wilson looked at his watch, not really surprised at the hour and a half he’d been telling his story. There was no brag, just fact and looking back at it now a guy would almost have to wonder why he couldn’t see the forest through the trees back in the day.
But then again, it takes what it takes and bottom is where you stop digging. He’s just glad he put down the shovel.
Now life is about sharing that story and helping others to achieve sobriety, living life on life’s terms.