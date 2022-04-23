They’re just ordinary people doing extraordinary things and a fine example of what people can do when they work together.
The Noon club started its journey on April 1, 1922, as the third Rotary Club in Central Washington and the 214th club in Rotary International. It has since gone on to become the oldest community service group in Ellensburg.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Noon group that started Rotary in Kittitas County, providing the stepping stones for others to follow, Morning (2001), Upper County (2002) and Downtown (2016) clubs.
Past projects seem endless and, of course, ongoing. They include the construction of Rotary Pavilion on Pearl Street and Rotary Plaza at the Ellensburg Public Library and countless others.
Corwin King is one of five generations of Rotarians and has been a part of the noon club since 1976. Like the Rotary International creed, the Rotarians in Ellensburg believe in the ideal – “Service Above Self,” he said.
“This is a chance for me to carry on the family tradition, but I’ve always had a strong commitment to community service,” the retired Central Washington University professor of communications said. “I think if you’ve been fortunate enough to have a stable upbringing, a healthy body and an opportunity to be educated, you have a responsibility to give back.
“And, Rotary is to me one of the best ways to do that because it's non-religious, non-political and committed to international service. Often times Rotary is able to do a project in countries where other groups are not allowed.”
The Noon club had two objectives in its first year, King explained. One was to double its membership, and the other was to find a permanent location for the Kittitas County Fair and Ellensburg Rodeo.
Rotarians were on the Parks and Fairgrounds Committee that arranged for the purchase of the current fair and rodeo grounds and worked to prepare the grounds for the first rodeo in 1923.
It was the start of several Rotary projects in the Ellensburg community: Others include the renovation of the city golf course (Ellensburg Golf and Country Club) in the 1940s, the establishment of Rotary Park along the Yakima River, the building of Camp Illahee for the Campfire Girls in the 1950s.
More recently, the group was responsible for the Rotary Pavilion in what’s now Unity Park, Rotary Park in West Ellensburg, Irene Rinehart Park, and the Rotary Plaza at the Kittitas County Library.
King's family has been entrenched in Rotary service for generations, dating back to his great-grandfather George Prior, an early member of the Yakima Rotary Club, which was started in 1919.
His grandfather Archie Prior, father Corwin H. King, himself and son Timothy King (Sunnyside) have all taken up the Rotarian cause over the years.
“Growing up, Rotary was always a part of my life,” said King, who taught at CWU from 1976 to 2009. “In the summers, the Rotary Club had family activities and picnics. For holidays, they had events. There was always a big Christmas party for kids.
“When I got into college, they always had activities for college kids coming home for the holidays. So, I saw it as an opportunity to carry on the family tradition and continue my strong sense of commitment to community service.”
Local Rotarians have been active in helping with the Rodeo Kick Off Breakfast, the Operation Harvest annual food drive, the community Thanksgiving Dinner and Christmas Basket program, and the clean-up of litter along the I-90 Ellensburg exits.
Some of the less visible services Rotary has provided include scholarships for high school students, sponsorships of student exchange programs, and support for other activities such as the Laughing Horse Summer Theater, the Whiskey Dick Triathlon, the Clymer Museum, and the FISH Food Bank.
For the past century, local Rotary has created access to education, empowered communities, pushed polio to the brink of eradication and improved lives around the world.
And it all starts right in their own backyard where the Noon club led to the formation of the Morning, Downtown and Upper County organizations.
“It’s been an honor to be a part of making our community a better place,” King said.