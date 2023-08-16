FISH grant

FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache stands in front of a food bank van. The City of Ellensburg entered into a grant subrecipient agreement with FISH to allow it to move forward with expansion plans.

Plans to break ground on the 6,000-square-foot, $5 million warehouse expansion at the FISH Food Bank on Elmview Road have been on hold since March because of a clerical error in the grant-writing process.

But months of working back channels and an agreement with the City of Ellensburg has finally sorted things out for the local food bank, which operates pantries, the Meals on Wheels program, provides senior nutrition lunches to residents 60 and older, and other food programs throughout the county.


