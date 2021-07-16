The Ellensburg Planning Commission recommended the annexation of four parcels at 805 Anderson Road at its meeting Thursday evening.
The recommendation now goes to the Ellensburg City Council, which will hold two public hearings, at least 30 days apart on the request, according to Kirsten Sackett, the director of the city’s Community Development department.
“The city council is the final decision maker,” Sackett said.
The annexation proponent is MTA Holdings, LLC. The sole owner of the property is Mark Anderson.
Sackett said the property currently has a portable office building with the rest used for hay storage.
As part the annexation, the land would be zoned for light industrial use.
Planning commissioner member Ed Harrell asked if the project proponent has indicated what they plan to do with the land.
“The annexation is not dependent on whatever they’re going to be proposing there, but we have received some materials to consider a large delivery facility/warehouse,” Sackett said. “They have told us they are trying to prepare in advance for trying to seek a tenant. We’ve not been given a lot of information, but a warehouse is an appropriate use in a light industrial zone.”
Sackett said the land is not currently served by city utilities, but city utilities are in proximity to the property.
“Once property is annexed, if approved, further development will necessitate connection to city utilities at the developer’s expense,” Sackett said.
According to city documents, on June 22 the Kittitas Assessor determined the petition for annexation to be sufficient with regard to legal description and corresponding owner of record.