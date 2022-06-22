Poet Paul Celan states in the cover notes of her new poetry collection that Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand illuminates the transcendent within the ordinary and exudes a quiet power of deepening awareness, inviting the reader to a place of healing.
Marchand’s second published work “Gifts to the Attentive” is a collection of poetry that traverses the domains of reverence, resilience and reverie.
“Gifts to the Attentive” was published on May 22 by Winter Goose Publishing and is available at Jerrol’s and Amazon.
There will be a poetry reading and book signing on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jerrol’s. Marchand is expected to read from each of the three sections, then offer a booking signing following.
“I will probably read three poems from each section in the domains of reverence, resilience, and reverie,” said Marchand, whose poetry has been published in Catamaran Literary Reader, California Quarterly, Paterson Literary Review, Tiny Seed Journal and High Plains Register.
“It is a full-length poetry collection. I’ll read from the three domains, which should be 35 minutes of poems before a book signing.”
She has two books of poetry: self-published Pink Sunset Luminaries (2018) and Gifts to the Attentive (Winter Goose Publishing, 2022).
“I write by what I’m inspired by at the moment. I write books about nature. I write books about mental health, so I sometimes write books that are all over the map,” said Marchand, who has been recognized by the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards, Wyoming Writers, Sue C. Boynton Poetry Contest, and Eugene V. Shea Contest.
“I’m happy with ‘Gifts to the Attentive’. It’s only been out a month now. The feedback I’m getting from people is that they opened it to a page and that poem really spoke to them about some grief they’re going through, and it helped them,” she said.
“My goal in writing is to find healing for myself and others. This book is about how I overcame a personal challenge and what I gained through self-reflection. It can be helpful for other people when we read that someone went through something and came out the other side.”
She will read excerpts from her latest publication and offer some of that healing power through the written word on Saturday afternoon.