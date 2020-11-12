Ellensburg Police made no arrests after serving a warrant on the 1900 block of Brooklane Village Wednesday. This was in connection to the “shots fired” incident from Oct. 29.
The police cannot release more information in regard to this ongoing case at this time, although Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said there might be a report released in the future, although he could not say how long until the release.
“I had thought, after serving this warrant we would have a little more information to release but it’s a little premature,” Hansberry said. “The hope is to get to a point here soon, and I think we are probably there, but with the way the day has gone I don’t have all the information gathered yet. We will be releasing a single press release about the arrest made that night (Oct. 29) and the follow-up investigation which led us to the search warrant.”
Hansberry said the warrant was served by EPD detectives at around 11 a.m., Wednesday. Because it was on CWU property, CWU police were standing by, but the investigation was conducted by the EPD.