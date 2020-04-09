Ellensburg Police Department officers arrested a 46-year-old Ellensburg man as part of an investigation into a homicide that occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment complex at 300 East Helena Avenue, according to a news release from the EPD.
Officers were initially dispatched to a weapons complaint where several people heard a gunshot.
While officers were responding, KITTCOM received additional information of one victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers made contact with the eventual suspect and victim. Officers detained the suspect and attempted life saving efforts on the victim until Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue arrived, and later transported the victim to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Joel Allen Hanson, a 46-year-old Ellensburg resident, was arrested and booked on a recommended charge of first-degree murder. Hanson will likely have additional charges filed through the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office.
The victim has tentatively been identified as a 27-year-old male with a most recent residence in the Yakima area. The confirmation of the victim’s identity will be handled through the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation to this point has revealed the victim and Hanson were acquaintances and this was not a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing as there were reports of two other subjects at the location with the victim at the time of the shooting. These two individuals are believed to have witnessed the shooting then fled the scene.
Police know they attempted contact with at least one residence in the area asking for help. Detectives believe they may have attempted to gain assistance from other residences in the area. If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of this incident, or you have any information on this shooting, you are encouraged to call the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.
DESCRIPTION OF POTENTIAL WITNESSES
Potential witness No. 1: Hispanic female described as being in her 20s, with long dark hair which contained colored highlights. Possibly wearing blue jeans, holding some sort of high-heeled shoes, and had a white cell phone. She had large distinct bags under her eyes.
Potential witness No. 2: Hispanic male described as being in his 30s, possibly had a neck tattoo and short hair. He was seen wearing a baseball style hat, sweatshirt and pants.
EPD extended its appreciation to agency partners for their assistance and quick response Wednesday night. Within minutes of the call being dispatched there were several officers from area agencies who responded and helped secure the scene. Tragedies like this are not common in our community so when they do occur it really takes the efforts of all law enforcement and first responders to support one another.
Supporting agencies included: Washington State Patrol, Central Washington University Police, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Kittitas Police Department and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue.