If you are looking for foreign films, documentaries, learning material or something out of the mainstream, Kanopy Stream Classic Cinema through the Ellensburg Public Library is viable option.
Library customers can access the streaming service similar to Netflix by using their library card up to five movies a month, library director Josephine Camarillo said.
“Kanopy is calling it thought-provoking films, so it’s a little different than the movies we have on DVD,” she said. “There’s hundreds of thousands of films available. A lot of them are documentaries and foreign films. There is also children’s films as well.
“There are special interest films. It’s been a big interest. It’s just another option of for material that is online.”
Kanopy features such selections as “20th Century Women,” “Of Fathers and Sons,” “Leave No Trace,” “Hitchcock Traffau” and many more.
Just as the library buys books for patrons to borrow, the library offers a variety of digital resources. Kanopy is one of their more popular digital resources. There is no charge for Kanopy because the library picks up all associated costs for the critically-acclaimed movies, documentaries and award-winning foreign films.