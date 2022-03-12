In a facility where every shelf has a story, reference material, and a way to learn, the Ellensburg Public Library has added one more element of learning with its Bookworms to Earthworms Seed Share program.
The free seed project committed to providing access to seeds through a culture of sharing, circulation assistant Sasha Geise said, who has been working on the concept for a few years now.
“Seeds have their own stories,” she said. “Immigrants would bring them over in their pockets and plant them at their new homes.
“I have memories of certain flowers or certain plants growing up. My mother was a gardener. So, people also have memories of gardening with their parents. Libraries have stories, we also have a lot of resources for gardening.”
Bookworms to Earthworms Seed Share is a commitment to growing plants from seeds at no cost or purchase. The hope is to learn, experience the joy of gardening, and enjoy the fruits of the labor.
They ask that a portion of the seeds saved at harvest be returned to the seed lending library to keep it self-sustaining. The more seeds, the more people can experience growing their own food
“It also gives people the ability to try new varieties. I’ve paid $8 for a seed packet before, not everybody has that kind of money to spend on trying something new,” Geise said. “Families have been planting the same type of seeds for generations. There are heirloom plants that go back 200 years.
“This is a way to try something different, maybe it’s just a new variety of tomatoes. But they can see if they like it.”
To borrow seeds, participants need to fill out a membership form in the binder located by the seed library. Choose up to five seed packets, each from a different type or variety of plant.
Geise recommends starting with a different vegetables, such as:
• Basil, beans, beets, carrots, chard, eggplant, leeks, lettuce, onions, parsley, peas, peppers, spinach, sunflowers, tomatoes
COMMUNITY GARDENS
Not everybody has the space behind the house to do a little farming on a smaller scale, but there are three community gardens in Ellensburg.
The Downtown Community Garden is located at the corner of First and Pine. Another is at 401 S. Willow Street and there is another on the Central Washington University campus.
Peter Cookson said the garden near the north of St. Andrew’s Church will begin registering new members, beginning April 15.
“We provide all the tools and some of the seeds. We have one project where we all work together on the food bank section,” Cookson said. “In the past, we’ve actually produced a ton of vegetables for the food bank.
“We have around 30 plots reserved, but we can always use more.”
For more information on the Willow Street garden email eburggarden@gmail.com
APOYO provided a section of the Central Washington University Community Garden.
“The main point of it all is to encourage some intercultural exchange in regard to food,” Stephanie Wickstrom of APOYO said. “We have immigrants from all different places, many of whom are probably farmers in their home countries and certainly gardeners.
“We want, not only to share with them, but have them share with us, too, what they know about gardening and what kind of produce they would grow.”