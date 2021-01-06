Follow the safety guidelines, play by the rules, get rewarded as the pandemic moves into 2021.
The Ellensburg Public Library is one of just 11 public libraries across the state that allows patrons in-house access to research materials, books and media materials and that will continue during the new year.
“We do a head count every hour. We can only function at 50%, but it seems like there’s 10 to 15 people at any one time. What’s really neat is that only 11 libraries in the state of Washington are open at the moment,” said Ellensburg Public Library Director Josephine Camarillo.
“All the other libraries are doing curbside, which we still do,” she said. “But we’re open to the public to come in and browse as long as they have a mask.”
Under the guidelines, the library can allow 50% capacity, but Camarillo said they are seeing around 100 people come through daily and 150 items returned on a daily basis. The returned items are quarantined and sanitized before they are returned to the shelves.
“We sanitize every hour. We quarantine everything that comes back for three days. We’re just trying to make sure we’re following the guidelines and keeping every one safe,” she said.
Facilities manager Kim Holland explained that returned items are subject to a three-day quarantine.
“We have tables set up in Hal Holmes where we rotate by how many days they’ve been there,” she said. “On the fourth day, they go back on the shelves. This process includes all books and media materials, even our donations. The American Library Association states the 24-hour quarantine sanitizes the material to its original state.”
The Ellensburg Library is currently running at 25% capacity, and will continue its operations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We’re happy to be one of the 11 libraries that are open.” Holland said. “We see a lot of families that are home schooling their kids and need access to reference materials.”
Other libraries open to the public include: Castle Rock, Wilbur, Sprague, Whitman County, Pend Oreille County, Reardan, NCW, Kittitas (Gilmour Memorial), Pomeroy, Richland and Orcas Island.
In other news, the Ellensburg Public Library is waving late fees.
“It’s a matter of trust,” Camarillo said, “As long as people are returning the materials we will not penalize them.”