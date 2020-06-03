The new normal is upon us as Ellensburg moves into Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, and now there’s access to a few of the things that should make life just a little bit better.
The Ellensburg Public Library will have accessibility once again with online or call item orders with returns in the alley drop box only. The building will be closed to the public, but books, research material, CDs, DVDs and other items will be available, starting today.
“We’re taking everything pretty slow, because we want to make sure everything is done properly. So, we really appreciate the public being patient with us,” library director Josephine Yaba Camarillo said. “We opened the drop boxes on Monday so people could bring their overdue books and other items.
“We’ve been working on getting our staff used to sanitizing everything as it comes in and keeping everything clean so it can go out again.”
One of the internal changes coming about is sanitizing books, CD’s and DVD’s and other material as they are returned. Camarillo said they will be sanitized in the Hal Holmes Community Center where they will be under a 72-hour quarantine before returned to the shelves and available to the community.
Another part of the process, Camarillo said, orders of five items will not be available same day. Online or call-in orders will be taken, but the items won’t be available until the following day.
“It’s going to take a little bit more time to go get the items off the shelf and put together an order,” she said. “We’re taking extra precautions to keep the staff safe and the materials clean and sanitized.”
The staff will be working on a skeleton crew of five people. They will wear gloves and masks as they work in the building and continue to work remotely.
“We opened the drop boxes and everything has been running very smoothly,” she said. “Not everybody is returning everything all at once, which is nice.”
As a general practice, materials will be gathered and placed out in front on the table with customer’s names, allowing people to come and pick them up, similar to a takeout order at a restaurant. Library personnel will keep an eye on things to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Moving forward, Camarillo said, as Ellensburg moves to Phase 3, she hopes to make the building available under specific guidelines.
“What I’m proposing to the city is to have the building open to the public on a restricted basis,” Camarillo said. “It will be based how long people can be in the building. They will be able to come in, but not browse. They need to get their item and check out.
“There will not be an opportunity to sit and read a magazine or book or do homework. The computers will not be available. Staying in the building will not be happening in Phase 3.”
In other news, the Ellensburg Public Library will be Re-Imagining the Summer Reading Program for 2020.
The theme this year is “Imagine Your Story,” bringing many stories for people of all ages. Starting June 22, there will be great programs with virtual events, reading logs and curbside activity kits for children and teens.
For more information visit the library’s website for registration information: https://ci.ellensburg.wa.us/144/Library.