Where there is a will, there is a way and Americans seem to find a way, especially in times of trouble.
The city of Ellensburg might have shut down its public facilities in accordance with national and statewide direction to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. But the library staff has come up with a way take care of business, providing a variety of digital services, including downloadable books, newspapers and movies accessible with a library card.
The building won’t be open, so there’s no browsing up and down the aisles. But the staff is taking requests and providing a curbside drive-through to assist folks during the pandemic. Requests can be made by phone, email or online. According to a release, there will be a five-item limit at any given time with an extended due date.
“I think it’s great. The city staff was able to recognize the importance of the library and work very quickly to make this happen,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said.
Plans are also in the works to provide a virtual Storytime through a live stream on the library Facebook page. They are not quite there yet but stay tuned for more details by visiting the library’s Facebook page.
“I am committed to the health and well-being of library staff and our patrons. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we work through this difficult time,” Ellensburg Library Director Josephine Yaba Camarillo said. “I will communicate to all our patrons as updates become available.”
Staff will be available by phone or email Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is a need to leave a message, they will get back to you as soon as possible.
“We will be available to bundle book/movie suggestions,” Yaba Camarillo said. “As staff works behind the scenes, we will continue to practice regular disinfecting and sanitizing of library materials that come in/out of the building.”
The library catalog can be accessed at https://ellens.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/.
Telephone numbers include:
n Circulation: 509-962-7252
n Reference: 509-962-7228
n Email: reference@ci.ellensburg.wa.us
For all other updates and current announcements, visit the website at www.ellensburglibrary.org or the Facebook page.