The discovery of a colorfully painted stone containing an inspirational message has the potential to brighten anyone’s day, especially in these trying times. Knowing that the stone perpetuates the memory of a person who touched many lives in the community makes the find that much more meaningful.
Ellensburg resident Kristina Paquette spent Monday placing 34 of the painted stones at various locations around town, each stone representing a year of life for a friend who passed away one year ago.
Sarah Lynn Greene was born and raised in Ellensburg, graduating from Ellensburg High School in 2002. She attended Central Washington University, earning a degree in elementary education. Her career path took her first to Mattawa, and then to Auburn. She married her best friend in 2006 and raised two daughters with him before dying from an extended illness on March 30, 2019. Paquette first met Sarah after moving to town at the age of 14, and said she was the first friend she ever made in Ellensburg. They were roommates while attending Central and continued their bond until Sarah’s death.
“She just touched so many different people’s lives in her short time on this planet,” Paquette said. “As a local, she was friends with everyone. At Central, her teacher friends from Mattawa and then moving to the West Side and meeting a whole new group of friends. It’s just amazing how many lives she touched.”
Paquette said she was inspired last fall to begin painting stones in Sarah’s memory when she saw that others were embarking on similar projects and sharing them via social media. The concept has gained traction locally, with a Facebook page dedicated to those who pursue the activity.
“I’ve always enjoyed painted rocks,” she said. “It’s something fun that me, my friends and my kids do.”
When she embarked on getting the project going, Paquette reached out to some of Sarah’s fellow teachers and asked if they were interested in having students that were in Sarah’s class participate.
“I said I would love for them to do rocks and put them out,” she said. “Just get as many people as possible to do it, and they were all for it.”
Along with the stones painted by Sarah’s students, Paquette said countless others have been painted in memory of Sarah by friends and family, including the 34 she placed around town on Monday. Each of the 34 stones placed Monday has a hashtag affixed to the back, and her hope is that people who find the stones will take a photo of the stone and utilize the hashtag. After that, they are free to keep the stone or take it with them to leave someplace else for another person to discover.
“There’s a lot out there,” she said. “We saved some of them to put out when we go hiking and other places. We’re just going to keep doing it.”
Paquette said having the opportunity to get creative with her family and friends while honoring Sarah’s memory has been a therapeutic experience.
“To be able to come up with new sayings and positive phrases, things that remind me of Sarah,” she said. “It’s just a nice way to remember her. It makes me happy, and I hope it makes others happy as well.”