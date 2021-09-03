Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Rodeo Parade

The Ellensburg Rode Posse waves to the crowd as they make their way down University Way for the in the the Ellensburg Rodeo Parade Saturday.

Saturday / Sept. 4

7- 9:30 a.m. Pancake breakfast (Grocery Outlet parking lot, University Way and Ruby Street). Cost $6

9:30 a.m. Western parade (Downtown Ellensburg)

10 a.m. Kittitas County Fair opens

12 p.m. Carnival and midway rides open

12:45 p.m. Ellensburg Rodeo

Dillon Tyner prepares his grip as he competes in the Xtreme Bulls World Finale at the Ellensburg Rodeo Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

8 p.m. PRCA Xtreme Bulls

• Tickets available through rodeo office

• Gates open at 6:30 p.m./show starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday / Sept. 5

9 a.m. Cowboy church

• Located in Section KK (NE arena), open to public

10 a.m. Kittitas County Fair opens

11:45 p.m. Ellensburg Rodeo, Tough Enough to Wear Pink

12 p.m. Carnival and midway rides open

6:30 p.m. Sunday Night Show

Monday / Sept. 6

Kittitas County Fair Friday- Monday

Cowboy hats up for sale at Rodeo Boot Company stand during the Kittitas County Fair Friday.

10 a.m. Kittitas County Fair opens

1:45 a.m. Ellensburg Rodeo finals

12 p.m. Carnival and midway rides open

