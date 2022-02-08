The entertainment committee scored big, signing saddle bronc rider turned singer/songwriter Chancey Williams to kick off the 2022 Ellensburg Rodeo with Rockin’ the Arena.
Even though there’s still snow on the arena floor, country western fans have a little something to look forward to when Williams rolls into town on a “Wyoming Wind,” the classic, country ballad named the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association Song of the Year.
The 2022 tour will launch at the MusicFest Steamboat in the Colorado mountains and eventually bring Williams across the country to the Kittitas Valley.
He released “Blame it on the Rain” in November, written with long-time producer and songwriting soulmate Trent Willmon. Williams and Willmon, who also produces Cody Johnson, penned the new song about how Cowboys never cry, they just find a way to say it must have been something else.
“‘The Saint,’ was released during the 2021 National Finals Rodeo. It's an old school justice and revenge song I wrote with Trent Willmon,” Williams said in a release. “I was inspired by an old western I like. This is eye-for-an-eye, Old West style. Is he a sinner or a saint? Is he justified or just a killer?”
Williams was raised on a ranch near the small town of Moorcroft, Wyoming, and followed in his daddy’s footsteps as a saddle bronc rider, eventually riding at the National High School Rodeo Finals, the College National Finals and won two rounds at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
He and fellow Wyoming artist and rodeo cowboy Chris LeDoux are the only two individuals to compete in the rodeo and perform on the main stage of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Williams has been from the bucking chutes to the main stage and Ellensburg Rodeo fans can expect the set list to include, “The World Needs More Cowboys,” a song that became the University of Wyoming anthem, reminding the world it’s not just about cowboys in the traditional sense, but the Western way of life, about being a person of character who knows how to treat others, remembers where they came from, and who their friends are."
“‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ is a fun song and anthem. It also captures the way I feel about the American West and the high character of the people here,” said Williams, who has a total of four degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming.
PATRIOT NIGHT
The Fourth of July Patriot Night at the Kittitas Valley Event Center promises to be a country-western good time as well with the music of Easton Corbin.
Corbin is a seasoned veteran, having signed with Mercury Records Nashville in 2009. As of 2021, he’s sold over 500,000 albums and over 5 million singles.
His song “Are You With Me?” became an international hit in a remix version released by the Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies.
He signed a new record deal on Jan. 25 with Stone Country Records, which is his first major deal since leaving Mercury Nashville in 2018.
He’s been riding high on his most recent release “Didn't Miss a Beat.”
“I’m excited to announce I am joining Cody Johnson this fall on the road. Stay tuned for more info,” Easton said on his Facebook page.
Ellensburg will have to wait for the snow to clear, but good times are on the way in July and the Labor Day Weekend.