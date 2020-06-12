The Ellensburg Rodeo sent out a variance request directly to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office on Friday with plans to hold the 97th annual Ellensburg Rodeo over Labor Day weekend.
Despite cancellations of the Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days, along with many rodeos across the country, the Ellensburg Rodeo isn’t one of America’s Top 10 professional rodeos because it goes down easy.
The rodeo committee is looking every which way to make the recently inducted ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo a success again in a pandemic infected world in 2020.
“We expect to hear from the governor’s office next and we’ll follow up to see when they can schedule a meeting with the governor and (board president) Jerry Doolin,” Ellensburg Rodeo media director Jeff Lechleiter. “Our rodeo is a little bit later this year and we should be into Phase 4 by then.
“We have three safety protocol plans we’ve been working on — A-B-C. Plan A is the same great rodeo people have seen for years. Plan B is to continue social distancing with all of the events surrounding the rodeo. Plan C is a contingency plan based on what the meeting with the governor has to say.”
The rodeo board continues to meet with Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson on a weekly basis as it formulates plans for the 97th annual Ellensburg Rodeo and World Finale of the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour.
“We’ve been in contact with Dr. Larson pretty much on a weekly basis and working with (Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO) Amy McGuffin as well, on planning events,” Lechleiter said. “Amy’s been a great resource of ours in making sure we’re contacting the right people at the right time and asking the right questions so we have all the information to put on the rodeo.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo., Aug. 1. Members of the committee are expected to participate in the induction ceremonies to promote the rodeo, which began in 1923 and developed into a world-class event with over 600 contestants and prize money in excess of $400.
The Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo in Grandview Aug. 7-8 is still listed as pending approval on the PRCA website. However, the Toppenish Rodeo July 3-4 and Wild West Parade have been cancelled for quite some time.
The Daily Record Bares and Broncs scheduled for June 26-27 is officially listed as postponed on the PRCA website, although Kittitas County is expected to be in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan by then.