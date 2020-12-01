The 97th Ellensburg Rodeo was canceled for the first time 76 years, but the board of directors never stopped working. There are a lot of moving parts into putting on a world-class rodeo that was inducted with the 2020 Class into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
President Jerry Doolin touched down in Dallas on Monday where he and two members of the committee will take part in the PRCA National Convention at the Omni Fort Worth & Fort Worth Convention Center.
Back at the ranch, director Jerry Jensen is calling it a career after 16 years on the Ellensburg Rodeo Board and a couple more as a Top Hand. Jensen is a past president. He’s also served on committees handling the announcer’s booth, sound and scoreboard, behind the chutes, Royal Court, community relations, seating, security, office, sports medicine and special guests in his close to two decades of service.
“Jerry put in a lot of years, starting as a Top Hand. It’s always tough to see a good one go,” Doolin said. “We appreciate the time and he energy he put into helping support the Ellensburg Rodeo.”
Jensen said he’ll more than likely find himself sitting in the stands on Labor Day Weekend watching like all the other rodeo fans.
“I don’t think I could ever just walk away and never look back,” Jensen said. “I had a lot of jobs over the years, some were better than others. But I worked with a lot of good people that knew what they were doing and it was a great experience.
“There’s a lot of pride to be associated with a rodeo that just went into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. It’s not just the current board that gets the accolades for that, but every board over nearly 100 years. They set it up for us to succeed and hopefully that’s something we’ll be able to pass along to the next generation.”
Jon Morrow was elected to fill the position. Jon and his wife, Paula, own a small ranch with cattle and horses in the Teanaway region and enjoy skiing, horseback riding, raising cattle, flyfishing, hunting, exercise and playing guitar.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of the greatest rodeo on earth, the hard work and dedication that goes into this effort and keeping the spirit of the west alive,” said Morrow, who works for the city of Ellensburg in the Public Works and Utilities Department. “Most importantly, what the rodeo does for our heritage, history and how it gives back to our great community in so many ways.”
Morrow was raised in McDonough County in south central Illinois. He was a part of a very large family farming operation, an Eagle Scout recipient (1978), graduating from high school in 1980.
He came to Washington state in 1987 to climb Mount Rainier and decided to stay. Morrow has a degree in engineering (hydrology) and has worked in several municipalities and consulting before moving to Kittitas County 11 years ago.
“I’ve enjoyed several years in 4H and FFA with our son Dylan and am looking forward to being on the Rodeo Board,” he said.