At this point in any other time, the Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors and the volunteers would be up to their eyelids in alligators in preparation for the rodeo just 18 days away.
With the cancellation for the first time in 76 years, this is going to be the strangest Labor Day Weekend in the past seven-plus decades. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of hundreds of rodeos across the country and Canada and what was once normal is now in limbo.
“We’re just sitting around twiddling our thumbs. It’s a strange time right now,” arena director Rick Cole said. “It’s going to be a strange Labor Day Weekend, that’s for sure.”
So, to give the city and rodeo fans some sense of normal, the Top Hands maintained the tradition, putting up 50 to 60 flags up around town as a reminder that rodeo is a piece of history for the Ellensburg, which was enshrined into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
“The community enjoys the flags going up and it’s something folks are used to seeing. We put them up to make things as normal as possible,” said Top Hand president Buddy Stanavich. “We put them up on University from Main to Chestnut.
“We also put them up on Main Street so folks can see them as they’re coming in and out of town. We also did Pearl Street.”
Traditionally, the flags outlined the parade route down University to Pearl and Pine streets since the inception in the mid 80s, but Top Hands thought this year it might serve not only as a reminder, but a little pick-me-up to the community to have them more visible on Main Street.
"We hope it livens everyone's spirits during this time," Ellensburg Rodeo general manager Megan Meeks said.
Stanavich has been a part of the Top Hands for the past six years and the organization is one of the ways things get done. Without volunteers, rodeo could not happen, and the Top Hands are responsible for a lot of what goes on behind the scenes.
“We have about 21 members right now and our mission is to support the Ellensburg Rodeo Board in every way possible Stanavich said. “We do everything involved in putting on the performance, anything from getting the grounds ready before Labor Day Weekend, to helping behind the chutes, the Gold Buckle Club.
“We have Top Hands that help with seating. Everything you can think of, we have Top Hand volunteers working on.”
The flags around town went up last week just to remind Ellensburg and fans that the spirit of rodeo lives on during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. And, when the time is right, the community and the city will give being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo., a proper celebration. With ceremonies in town in front of the rodeo fans and volunteers that helped make it happen.
Board members and special representatives will travel to Colorado to see the Ellensburg Rodeo be inducted and take its place in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, along with other great rodeos, cowboys and cowgirls, many of which have participated at Ellensburg over the 97 years.
For now, the community has the flags waving proudly around town to remind it of better days to come.