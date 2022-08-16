...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Team ropers J. D. and Dick Yates qualified for 13 National Finals Rodeo and won two Ellensburg Rodeo championships.
At 85 years of age, rodeo cowboy Dick Yates does not rope much nowadays. “I don’t like to run a lot of cattle anymore,” he told The Team Roping Journal. “I watch the rest of them rope. I enjoy watching [son and grandson] J.D. and Trey rope as much as I like doing it, or quite a bit more....It’s been a good ride.”
Coloradans Dick and J. D. Yates will be inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF) 5-7 p.m., Aug. 27 at the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, 1051 Sorenson Road. The induction will include a banquet prepared by the Kittitas County Cattlewomen and a special “Artists of Fame” western art auction finale. Tickets are available at www.erhof.org.
The Yates’s will join ERHOF’s “National Competitors” Inductee group. Alongside the Yates’s, the Kittitas County Jr. Sheriff’s Posse will be inducted as “Participants” and the saddle bronc Spring Planting is being inducted into ERHOF’s “Animal” category. Dick and J. D. Yates are the father-son members of a famed Colorado family of team ropers, steer ropers, barrel racers, and horse trainers. “I was raised in the eastern part of Colorado near Lamar,” Dick told the Team Roping Journal. “My dad was a farmer.” Small in size, young Dick rode race horses as well as competing in college rodeo roughstock and timed events. Dick and Jan Yates married in 1958 and daughter Kelly and son J. D. were born in 1959 and 1960. Kelly took up barrel racing and Dick and J. D. began team roping, a professional rodeo event that first emerged in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. As a team, Dick was “header” (roping the steer’s horns) and J. D. was “heeler,” (roping the steer’s back legs). The Yates’s began to regularly follow the rodeo road.
“Back in those days they didn’t make pickups good enough to pull trailers very good,” Dick remembers. “We pulled our trailers with a Buick Electra 225” automobile. Their air conditioning system was “two-by-55,” he jokes: “We drove with two windows rolled down 55 miles per hour!” With Kelly also competing, “our first stock trailer hauled three horses and we pulled it behind that car.”
In 1975, J. D. became the youngest cowboy ever to compete in the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) when the 15 year-old heeled for Dick in the team-roping competition. In 1984, Kelly qualified in barrel racing, making the Yates’s the only father-daughter-son trio to ever compete in the same year in the NFR. Kelly ultimately qualified for three National Final Rodeo barrel racing competitions. During their team-roping partnership, Dick and J. D. Yates qualified for 13 NFRs.
J. D. attended the University of Southern Colordao and Oklahoma Panhandle State University, where he won two college team roping rodeo championships (1979-80). Between 1975 and 2002, J.D. roped in 21 National Finals Rodeos, counting the 13 with Dick. He also qualified 11 times in the National Finals Steer Roping (a solo roping event distinct from team, calf, or “tiedown” roping) and won the world title in 2002. J. D., now 62 years-old, has accrued over $1.5 million in lifetime winnings. His son Trey is a professional team roper.
Following Dick’s lead, J. D. slowly transitioned from competitions to training roping horses. J. D.’s business, “Hitch Rack Performance Horses,” is headquartered on the Yates’s home ranch outside Pueblo, Colorado, where J.D. trains heeling, heading, and calf roping horses. Hitch Rack’s website touts JD’s ”state-of-the-art show barn, countless stalls and pens, a large outdoor roping arena and fresh cattle--ready to rope at all times.” J.D. has also produced his own training DVD’s — “Starting the Heading Horse” and “Training a Heeling Horse.” J. D. Yates and his horses have won an amazing 34 American Quarter Horse Association championships.
“The better-bred horses today … are smarter and easier to train,” Dick Yates reflects. But he adds, “You have to let them progress at their own speed and not overdo it, so you don’t burn them up. … You’ve got to give them time. Too many people get in too big a hurry trying to finish a horse.” He states proudly, “J.D. has an unusual gift, and it’s been good watching. Now I’m watching him get through to Trey.”
Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame induction committee chair Ken MacRae states, “Dick and J. D. Yates have strong ties to the Ellensburg Rodeo. As a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) representative, Dick worked with me when I was arena director to add team-roping to the Ellensburg program.” Dick and J. D. went on to win Ellensburg team roping championship buckles in 1986 and 1988, while J. D. won the 1988 Ellensburg all-around championship; in 2003, J. D. won the Ellensburg steer roping championship.
When asked to describe the caliber of team-roping talent today, Dick Yates says, “It’s mind boggling. The scores have gotten shorter and the cattle have gotten smaller … it’s a wicked old deal at the rodeos … it’s a tough old road.”
Dick Yates and wife Jan sit back and watch it all unfold. And, in addition to the pride they share in the accomplishments of Kelly and J. D., they can now watch the career of grandson Trey. A 2018 college national team roping champion heeler, Trey is a two-time NFR team roping qualifier, making the Yates’s a three-generation family of rodeo champions.
Mike Allen, an ERHOF board member and professor emeritus of history at the University of Washington, Tacoma, is a graduate of Ellensburg High School and Central Washington State College.