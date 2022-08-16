Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


At 85 years of age, rodeo cowboy Dick Yates does not rope much nowadays. “I don’t like to run a lot of cattle anymore,” he told The Team Roping Journal. “I watch the rest of them rope. I enjoy watching [son and grandson] J.D. and Trey rope as much as I like doing it, or quite a bit more....It’s been a good ride.”

Coloradans Dick and J. D. Yates will be inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF) 5-7 p.m., Aug. 27 at the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, 1051 Sorenson Road. The induction will include a banquet prepared by the Kittitas County Cattlewomen and a special “Artists of Fame” western art auction finale. Tickets are available at www.erhof.org.

Tags