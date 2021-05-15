It was hard to tell what people around town were more excited about, Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement to fully reopen and lift health restrictions by June 30, the fact the Ellensburg Rodeo will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in July or that the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is gearing up for “Flags of Fame” Thursday night at Fitterer’s Furniture.
Thursday night’s private meet and greet had a sense of normalcy for the first time since March of last year and it had smiles on the faces of the estimated crowd of 35-40 people at the 2021 “Flags of Fame” to announce the sponsor and artist pairings for the annual fundraiser.
Ellensburg Rodeo queen Cora Clift and Clara Van Orman were all smiles about being able to get back to work after getting shut out during the pandemic last year. They were there to support the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame and will work the Daily Record Bares and Broncs over the weekend.
“We’re already planning on going to Colorado Springs for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame induction,” said Clift, her smile beaming right through the protective mask she and Van Orman continued to wear.
Jami Truax was all smiles as well. “There’s a sense of normalcy here tonight. I think we’ll continue to wear the masks, but this feels good for the first time in a long, long time.”
Her husband, Mitch, echoed those thoughts. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed, but we’re ready. I think everybody in the state will do their best to follow the guidelines, whether its masks or whatever it takes to get back to normal,” Truax said. “We’re ready to do whatever it takes to help and getting vaccinated is the beginning.”
In a major step toward post-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention erased the mask-wearing regulation for the fully vaccinated on Thursday and the meet and greet crowd in Ellensburg jumped at the chance to see the smiles again.
The night was a chance to match local artists with their sponsors and talk rodeo for the first time in well over a year. The Bares and Broncs event Friday and Saturday has the world’s best riders coming to town and the night was just a buzz with the thought of bucking horses and showing off the new Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The new officers, Kent Lester (president), Teri Philip (vice president), Zora Holmes (treasurer), and Krissy Yarnell (recorder), were in attendance.
“It’s really fun to see the artists and their sponsors. It always amazes me what the artists are able to come up with,” Lester said.
It was a night to celebrate Western heritage, to get together in a social setting without concern for social distancing, and a chance to put the local fundraising event in motion.
“We will have posters around town for the ‘Auction Event’ that will be held on Aug. 28, the Saturday before rodeo, at Hillcrest Farms on Moe Road with a tent outdoors,” ERHOF board member Marie Smith said. “There will be a private unveiling July 16 and a public show on July 17 at the Clymer showroom.
“We plan to have a membership drive coming soon with a Pony Express. We’ll be using that money to update our technology and keep pace with our ever-changing world.”
The ever-changing world just might include getting back to normal in the not so distant future, and that has a smile on Ellensburg Rodeo fans faces.