buckle collection

Each 17 x 22 inch case includes 10 buckles apiece, representing 30 years of local history, and will be on display at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on Pearl Street.

 Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When you look at it, it’s just a slice of Ellensburg history that belongs in the iconic Ramsay Building in historic downtown.

The donation to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame commemorates the spirit of the West as much as it does one family’s generosity and a local business’s contribution to nearly 100 years of rodeo.

PAYING TRIBUTE

Former resident Jim Burrage and his wife, Julie, were in town to participate in the festivities at the 50th anniversary of Ellensburg High School Reunion of the Class of 1971. The couple announced they were donating three cases of limited edition belt buckles distributed by Jerrol’s over the course of three decades.

Each 17 x 22 inch case includes 10 buckles apiece, representing 30 years of local history and will be on display at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on Pearl Street.

“My brother Allen was the collector and collected the buckles every year for 30 years. He had them framed and on display at his house,” Jim said. “I think they were framed all at one time. I’m thinking the last one was in 2011.

“So, we are making the donation on behalf of the Allen Burrage estate.”

HALL OF FAME

The local rodeo hall of fame opened at the 2,200-square foot former Downtown Pharmacy in the historic Ramsey Building on Pearl Street in 2020. It was 23 years in the making, but it finally has a permanent home with rotating displays and memorabilia from the Ellensburg Rodeo that went into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in July.

The commemorative buckle collection’s ties to the community through a third-generation owned business and a local rodeo enthusiast will be a welcome addition to one of the best rodeo museums in the country, local historian and pioneer member of the hall of fame board Mike Allen said.

“These beautiful historic buckles are an important addition to the hall of fame collection. They show the role of a local family business (Jerrol’s) in promoting the Ellensburg Rodeo through annual issuance of a valuable and collectible souvenirs.” Allen said.

“The framed buckles are beautiful and well-presented. So, we were pleased to accept this generous offer.”

SPECIAL DONATION

Said Jerrol’s owner Rolf Williams, a third-generation business owner, “The buckles were first made by the Cisco Belt Co. out of Oregon,” he explained. “They did that for a few years and the owner convinced my father to support the concept and to keep going with it.

“We put them out and there were three 10-year series. It’s awesome they are going into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. I think it’s a very western thing.”

The Burrages are currently living in Arizona and had not seen the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame until the recent trip. It is as advertised, a special tribute to a special event closing in on 100 years of history, Julie said.

“The museum is great. It’s very well laid out. The memorabilia in there is outstanding,” she said. “It was really enlightening in its presentation for the rodeo.”

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.