top story Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame receives a special limited edition buckle collection By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Each 17 x 22 inch case includes 10 buckles apiece, representing 30 years of local history, and will be on display at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on Pearl Street. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When you look at it, it’s just a slice of Ellensburg history that belongs in the iconic Ramsay Building in historic downtown.The donation to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame commemorates the spirit of the West as much as it does one family’s generosity and a local business’s contribution to nearly 100 years of rodeo.PAYING TRIBUTE Former resident Jim Burrage and his wife, Julie, were in town to participate in the festivities at the 50th anniversary of Ellensburg High School Reunion of the Class of 1971. The couple announced they were donating three cases of limited edition belt buckles distributed by Jerrol’s over the course of three decades.Each 17 x 22 inch case includes 10 buckles apiece, representing 30 years of local history and will be on display at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on Pearl Street.“My brother Allen was the collector and collected the buckles every year for 30 years. He had them framed and on display at his house,” Jim said. “I think they were framed all at one time. I’m thinking the last one was in 2011.“So, we are making the donation on behalf of the Allen Burrage estate.”HALL OF FAMEThe local rodeo hall of fame opened at the 2,200-square foot former Downtown Pharmacy in the historic Ramsey Building on Pearl Street in 2020. It was 23 years in the making, but it finally has a permanent home with rotating displays and memorabilia from the Ellensburg Rodeo that went into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in July. The commemorative buckle collection’s ties to the community through a third-generation owned business and a local rodeo enthusiast will be a welcome addition to one of the best rodeo museums in the country, local historian and pioneer member of the hall of fame board Mike Allen said.“These beautiful historic buckles are an important addition to the hall of fame collection. They show the role of a local family business (Jerrol’s) in promoting the Ellensburg Rodeo through annual issuance of a valuable and collectible souvenirs.” Allen said.“The framed buckles are beautiful and well-presented. So, we were pleased to accept this generous offer.”SPECIAL DONATIONSaid Jerrol’s owner Rolf Williams, a third-generation business owner, “The buckles were first made by the Cisco Belt Co. out of Oregon,” he explained. “They did that for a few years and the owner convinced my father to support the concept and to keep going with it.“We put them out and there were three 10-year series. It’s awesome they are going into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. I think it’s a very western thing.”The Burrages are currently living in Arizona and had not seen the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame until the recent trip. It is as advertised, a special tribute to a special event closing in on 100 years of history, Julie said.“The museum is great. It’s very well laid out. The memorabilia in there is outstanding,” she said. “It was really enlightening in its presentation for the rodeo.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter