The Ellensburg Rodeo is moving closer to its centennial, and when one of the Pacific Northwest’s primer rodeo’s hits 100 years old, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will be ready and waiting right there on Pearl Street, and it doesn’t get any better than that Hall of Fame board member Joel Smith said.
Smith is Ellensburg born and raised. As he stood in what was at one time the Downtown Pharmacy at 414 N. Pearl St., looking around the room while construction crews with the Pro Cut Concrete Cutting were creating a doorway to connect with the Western Arts and Culture Center, he had one of those Clint Eastwood smiles from “The Outlaw Josey Wales.”
“We’re thrilled with what’s going on,” Joel said.
His wife, Marie, has been there every step of the way with the transition into the new facility. His son Austin is an artist in residence upstairs in the Ramsey Building, is helping with the renovation for the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. It’s a family gig like things get done in the west.
“We’ve been in the Hall of Fame business for the Ellensburg Rodeo for 22 years and we’re really close to having our first home,” Joel said.
“We’re excited,” Marie added.
“I was a founding member of the Hall of Fame, along with Mike Allen and Bob Kelly, and this is a dream come true,” Joel continued. “We’re on Pearl Street and you can’t get any better than that. We’re a part of the community and when the Rodeo turns 100 in 2023, we’ll be here.”
SOFT OPENING
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame signed three consecutive, five-year leases with the Clymer Foundation. They hope to have the renovations complete by the end of January. The soft opening target date is having it ready by the First Friday Art Walk in February. But there’s work to be done between now and then.
They had hoped to save the original wood flooring that was in the old Downtown Pharmacy when they took the carpet up, but the glue used didn’t cooperate. So they’ll go with a more modern floor, hanging on to that rustic barnwood look seen around the countryside now and then.
Crews are sawing through the brick wall that separates the new location from the Western Art and Culture Center and gift shop. With the new corridor, it connects the three entities like earth, water and sky.
“The entranceway and foray puts everything in line with the front desk and allows us to share staff,” Marie Smith said. “We moved JoAnn Wise’s office so we can have the whole area open when people come in.
“We couldn’t be happier with the way things are going and we can’t wait to show everybody what we’re doing,” Marie said.
The Ellensburg Rodeo is headed into it’s 97th year and the Hall of Fame turns 26 years old in 2020, both will be ready for the really big show in three years at the centennial.