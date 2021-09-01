Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame working to bring QR code technology to the museum By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is working to bring QR code technology to the museum on Pearl Street. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of the things pioneer member Mike Allen said when the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame opened its doors at the Pearl Street location was that it intended to keep it fresh.They have been rotating exhibits, moving things around and using the museum as an educational tool for local schools ever since. So, they’ve held up their end of the bargain.Saturday’s Flags of Fame auction generated an estimated $32,000, which is expected to help fund the next stage. The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board of directors has created a technology committee and is in the process of implementing QR codes at the exhibits so people can digitally interact on their cell phones as they learn about Ellensburg and its ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo.“We have the new website and security cameras going in, so the QR codes are the next step in our technology upgrade,” technology chairman Mitch Truax said. “There are museums out there that feature this kind of opportunity where you can put on a headphone or ear buds and follow along.“We’re dedicated to the Western lifestyle and we recognize that having one of the better rodeos is really a big part of our community identity. It’s important to preserve it and to make it fun for people to engage in that.”The plan is to have digital information on the Hall of Fame inductees, rodeo history and information on the various exhibits that includes anything from rodeo buckle winners to the Yakama Nation, to historic figures and more.They have redesigned the website, increased its YouTube presence, added videos to develop a modern approach to a historic value. “We’re just a step or two into the process, but the intent is update the technology in the museum,” board president Kent Lester said. “We’re looking at having digital information on our inductees.“I think this will make it more interactive and more user friendly, for lack of a better term. It takes a little bit of pressure off of rotating exhibits while keeping people involved.”The enhanced technology helps bring to life what rodeo fans in Ellensburg have known for years. It also enhances the presentation of the museum that was 23 years in the making and opened its doors during one of the one of the strangest years in American history in the year of the COVID.Now, its ready to take another step on the journey of promoting a rodeo that was inducted into ProRodeo Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 in July.“It’s not definite, but it is a possibility to have this in place by the end of the year,” board member Marie Smith said. “We have done some technical enhancement putting in security cameras.“The purpose to the QR code is to be able to listen to the information while you’re standing in front of the exhibit. It’s become very popular in a lot of museums.”Look for the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame room in the Western Village at the Ellensburg Rodeo this Labor Day Weekend.The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame joined with the Clymer Museum/Gallery and Western Art Association to make the Western Culture & Art Center, 416 N. 