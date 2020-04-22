The plan is simple for the time being. The Ellensburg Rodeo is on until somebody tells the committee it’s not.
There are still five months until the Ellensburg Rodeo, so the board of directors is moving forward, preparing as it always does for the rodeo over Labor Day weekend. Several PRCA rodeos have been canceled in accordance with COVID-19 stay at home regulations.
But so far, the Kittitas County Health Department hasn’t said anything and until it does, rodeo plans move forward.
STILL ON
“Things seem to change on a daily or weekly basis as to what’s happening throughout the state. But we are planning on having our rodeo,” Ellensburg Rodeo board president Jerry Dolin said. “As we get closer and find out we can’t have, that’ll be the point where we make the decision.
“We can’t pull the trigger now. It’s just way too early.”
There is no do-or-die date, designating a specific time when the decision will be made. It’s not so much defiance, arena director Rick Cole said, but keeping an eye on the possible re-opening process and hoping social distancing regulations relax in the months to come.
“We’re far enough out that we don’t have to make any terrible decisions right now,” he said. “A lot of the Fourth of July Rodeos are making some hard decisions in the next month.
“I just read an article in the paper last night about Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days planning for a rodeo. The Calgary Stampede is in the first week of July and hasn’t made a decision yet. Everybody’s in the same boat in that the finances in rodeo are so tight. If you lose a quarter of your crowd you go in the red. We’re talking about bringing millions of dollars into town during that four-day weekend. So, it’s scary times right now.”
BIG PAYOUTS
The Ellensburg Rodeo paid out just over $500,000 combined in 2019 with an estimated $400,000 payout in the rodeo and an added $101,520 in prize money for the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale, which a staggering for a town with a population of around 21,000. The cowboys and cowgirls will come if they are allowed.
Cheyenne and Calgary are two of the biggest rodeos in the world, so rodeo committees across the country will be keeping an eye on the July rodeos before making their decisions. Up in the Pacific Northwest the July rodeos include the Toppenish Pow Wow & Rodeo, the Cheney Rodeo and the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo in Longview. But there are hundreds of rodeos in July dealing with a decision to cancel.
“We’ve had bi-weekly meetings the last two months talking amongst ourselves,” board member Carl Jesvold said. “We don’t have a whole lot of control. We’re not going to be in defiance of some order. Kittitas County Health Center and Dr. Larson will eventually make the decision on what kind of event can happen.
STILL HOPEFUL
“We’re hopeful and optimistic that we’re going to put a rodeo on and we will do it based on what we’re allowed to do.”
The bottom line, the board of directors are saying, is that you can’t just flip a switch and put on a world-class rodeo. It takes months of planning, so they’ll continue to do what they’ve always done, keep an eye on the July PRCA schedule, and reevaluate as they move closer to the event.