It seems only fitting that the Ellensburg Rodeo will go into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs with PRCA record holder and six-time Bareback Horse of the Year Grated Coconut out of Calgary Stampede’s pen.
Whoa, hold on there, the what?
HALL OF FAME
Yep, the Ellensburg Rodeo, in all its glory, is part of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame 2020 Class, along with six-time world tie-down roping champion Cody Ohl (1997-1998, 2001, 2003, 2006 and one all-around in, 2001); world champion bull rider Butch Kirby (1978); stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr.; contract personnel Suni Deb Backstrom; notable Randy Witte; world champion barrel racer Martha Josey (1980); and of course Grated Coconut, who bucked many a cowboy in Ellensburg back in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
“This is great news and we feel very honored,” said Ellensburg Rodeo board member Dan Morgan. “With everything going on lately, you know there’s been a lot of not-so-happy news out there right now, and it felt really good to get a call like this and brighten the day.”
PRCA EVENT
Since 1923 the Ellensburg Rodeo has grown into one of the largest PRCA events of the regular season.
The timing of the announcement is perfect. Board of directors just reconfigured the new mission statement to read, “The mission of the Ellensburg Rodeo is to celebrate our community through hosting a world-class rodeo by investing in our future while preserving the tradition of our valley’s western heritage,” the statement said.
The core values of community, teamwork, leadership and ownership, basically echo what the enshrinement is all about.
“It’s an honor for the community. It’s one of our country’s largest, oldest, and most important rodeos. It’s important to a community that’s supported this event for so many years,” arena director Rick Cole said. “It’s pretty neat to go in in the same class as Grated Coconut.
“He was one of the greatest bareback buckin’ horses ever. He was always at the Ellensburg Rodeo and we have a very, very strong relationship with the Calgary Stampede. It’s neat to have one of our animal competitors going in at the same time. Grated Coconut and the Ellensburg Rodeo are linked forever.
BIG MONEY
The Ellensburg Rodeo was just over $500,000 combined in 2019 with an estimated $400,00 payout in the rodeo and an added $101,520 in prize money for the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale, which a staggering amount for a town with a population of Ellensburg around 21,000.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized as a world-class rodeo being enshrined into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame,” Rodeo board president Jerry Doolin said. “It shows the heart and soul and all of the work the boards have put in over the years.
“It’s not just about the guys of today, but everybody that’s been there. There’s been a lot of great board members and directors that have put everything into it. We’re excited, very excited.”
WESTERN HERITAGE
Longtime director and rodeo fan Scott Repp was in the saddle on a daily ride during his visit in Arizona when he heard the news.
“It’s exciting and I’m thrilled for the community,” Repp said. “The community is what the Ellensburg Rodeo is. With all the volunteers and all the hard work with the Top Hands, rodeo posse and a lot of wives behind the scenes. We’ve been going nearly a hundred years and it’s well deserved.”
It’s about the community and the Western Way of Life was the general theme is that this induction is a community effort, and let’s face it, without the volunteers rodeo couldn’t happen.
VOLUNTEERS
“This is about nine strong years of rodeo and this is about history,” board member Carl Jesvold said. “It’s the ultimate recognition by the PRCA about the quality of the event we hold. It’s a big deal and something that we’ve all strived for.
“It means a lot to a lot of past directors that led the way. The volunteers are the best and we’ve always tried to put on the best rodeo we possibly could and this recognizes that effort.”
Since 1998, three Ellensburg Rodeo directors have been awarded the prestigious John Justin Committeeman of the Year Award — Ken MacRae (1998), Joel Smith (2007) and Steve Adler (2013). The beat goes on as the rodeo closes in on the 100th year celebration of the first rodeo in 1923.
CLASS OF 2020
“The first thing that hits me is the longevity of our event and the previous generations of board members, top hands, posse members all the volunteers and community members that have built this event up,” said board member Brian Twardoski. “I’m so grateful for work they’ve done and the previous generation established our rodeo and its reputation.
“The current board works hard and we’re tremendously proud. But we can’t take the credit. This is not about the current board and today, it’s about the totality of it all.”
With its centennial year on the horizon, the Ellensburg Rodeo has another cause for celebration as a 2020 ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee.
“Our rodeo is 100 percent put on by volunteers, and our volunteers are more important than anything to us,” Morgan said. “I’ve seen the same people volunteer for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been here my whole life.”