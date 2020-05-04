Without the hundreds of community volunteers, rodeo in Ellensburg would not exist, so the Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors decided to do a little something to help the health care providers on the front line and their community struggling to get by during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ellensburg Rodeo donated $2,500 apiece to Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima. Taking care of those who take care of us is just the right thing to do Ellensburg Rodeo Community Relations director Jeff Leichleiter said.
“Our fans and loyal volunteers are right here at home and we want to make sure they’re taken care of, along with the rest of the community,” he said. “The rodeo has some community discretionary funds we allot each year and the board decided to keep it here at home.
“We want to help the hospitals with all of the challenges of what’s going on with the pandemic.”
The impact of COVID-19 on the health system is huge. In addition to the higher expense in using larger amounts of PPE and the increased price of PPE has created additional challenges, the donation will help meet the most urgent need related to masks, face shields and hand sanitizer.
“We are so grateful to Ellensburg Rodeo for your generous gift so early in our communities time of need,” said Renee Adams, Memorial Community Engagement Coordinator. “Your quick response and community minded approach is inspiring. We look forward to partnering with you in the future and please feel free to reach out with any questions.”