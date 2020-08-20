He likes to think of it more as moving on. Ellensburg Rodeo media and community relations director Jeff Leichleiter has completed term with the rodeo board of directors, saying it’s time to let the next guy enjoy being a part of one of the best rodeos in the country.
“It’s time for my wife Ann and I to move onto a new phase in our life with travels, family and new adventures,” Leichleiter said. “I’m not leaving because I’m unhappy with the rodeo. My term is up and it’s time to move on to other things.”
Leichleiter’s company Cascade Potato Chips was an Ellensburg Rodeo sponsor for 10 years prior to his joining the board in 2016. He has served as the media and public relations director for the past four years and also had a hand in the Ellensburg Rodeo scholarship fund.
“It has certainly been rewarding,” he said, “with all the people in the community that you meet. Being a part of something special with all the other directors has been great. There is always challenges in every great thing that you do, but it’s been great team work and a wonderful experience.”
Leichleiter’s been on board with one of the top 10 rodeos in the United States. It was finally rewarded with its induction into the Class of 2020 into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo. The induction ceremony was scheduled to be earlier this month, but with COVID-19 restrictions the ceremony to be pushed back a year so it can be done right.
Induction into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame is a collaboration of effort from board directors and volunteers dating back to 1923. Ellensburg, town and rodeo fans, can look forward to raising the roof in celebration next summer. But for now, one of the guys that helped put on the Pacific Northwest’s greatest rodeos is going to ride off into the sunset with his girl and family.