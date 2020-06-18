The last time Ellensburg Rodeo general manager Meagan Meeks walked through the hallowed grounds of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs; she was 10 years old.
Names like Donny Gay (1979), Ote Berry (1998), Joe Beaver (1995), Larry Mahan (2010) and the hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls, stock contractors and animals were on display. The exhibits featured sculptors, photographs, bits and pieces of what makes rodeo great.
HALL OF FAME RODEOS
There are of course 30 rodeos inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, recognizing great events as well as great competitors, and the Ellensburg Rodeo will join that list as part of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Now when Meeks returns she will get the chance to see the Ellensburg Rodeo take its place among the legendary history of the sport, joining historic rodeos like Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Calgary Stampede, the Houston Livestock and Rodeo, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the other great rodeos across North America.
“It’s exciting, of course, for me personally, but this is a tribute to the whole community and everyone that’s put in the work over the nearly 100 years,” said Meeks, who will accompany the Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors to the induction ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo., later this summer. “It’s truly an honor.”
The induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1, contingent on where Colorado is in its reopening plan. But the Ellensburg Rodeo committee has been working hard to prepare for the induction, sending off a collection of materiel to be showcased in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum.
DONATED ARTIFACTS
The donated artifacts include a dozen old, rare Ellensburg Rodeo programs and posters, (1930s to present), a rare 1930s rodeo scarf, a custom 1950s cocktail glass, assorted ephemera, T-shirts, and an Ellensburg Rodeo Director jacket and shirt. Exhibit credits are “Donated by the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will also provide one-year rotating loans, including an all-around championship buckle won by World Champion Saddle Bronc rider Eddie Akridge, two buckles, a thank-you letter written to ERHOF by World Champion Calf Roper Jimmie Cooper, along with 1960s Ellensburg Rodeo Posse shirt and tie.
“We also sent historic film footage links to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame from the World War II era, so they are able to download photos and videos to put together a video presentation for the induction ceremony,” said Meeks, who along with Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame charter member Mike Allen, put the donated package together.
“We also sent them 1923 film footage we got from the college, along with one of John P. Foster’s most famous photographs of the rodeo,” said Allen.
“This induction is a big deal. It’s a really important rodeo. It’s an award for the whole community and all the work we put in by thousands of people over the years since 1923. It’s really an honor and we belong there.”
‘WE BELONG’
Ellensburg Rodeo will go into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs with PRCA record holder and six-time Bareback Horse of the Year Grated Coconut out of Calgary Stampede’s pen. The Ellensburg Rodeo committee has an exceptional working relationship with the Calgary Stampede, it seems only fitting that Ellensburg join the Stampede in the Hall of Fame in the same class as one the greatest bucking horses in history.
The ProRodeo Hall of Fame 2020 Class also includes six-time world tie-down roping champion Cody Ohl (1997-1998, 2001, 2003, 2006 and one all-around in, 2001); world champion bull rider Butch Kirby (1978); stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr.; contract personnel Suni Deb Backstrom; notable Randy Witte; world champion barrel racer Martha Josey (1980); and of course Grated Coconut, who bucked many a cowboy in Ellensburg back in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
From a historical standpoint, the Ellensburg Rodeo historical archives have been a community effort. The 1965 fire at the Ellensburg Rodeo’s Antler’s Hotel Headquarters destroyed most of the rodeo’s records and artifacts, but the rodeo board and community members have worked with ERHOF to reconstitute and preserve the local history. But the archives have been restored, outlining nearly 100 years of rodeo in Ellensburg.