top story Ellensburg Rodeo returns: Top competitors in the sport coming to Ellensburg By JON GUDDAT Rodeo correspondent Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bareback rider Richmond Champion, of The Woodlands, Tx., flies high atop Reckless Margie to a score of 85 points during the 2017 Ellensburg Rodeo. Champion returns this weekend of the 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo. Brian Myrick / Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Momentum and packed arenas. That’s been the name of the game for many contestants and rodeo arenas throughout the Northwest. With the Ellensburg Rodeo back in action after a COVID-related shutdown in 2020, the arena here can anticipate plenty of ticket holders watching many athletes in a groove this Labor Day weekend.At first glance, it doesn’t look like Ellensburg has skipped a beat with a purse reaching $360,000 for the rodeo, which is in addition to the $100,000 plus for today’s non-PRCA-sanctioned WestStar Best of the Best roping event, which is also in addition to the $110,000 paid out during Saturday night’s Xtreme Bulls.While the fans have been waiting two years since 2019 to watch professional rodeo action during Labor Day, the athletes are equally looking forward to the energy in the stands. “It’s been refreshing and with that I feel like the silver lining of this deal is throughout the summer at all of these Northwest rodeos one consistent thing is there’s not a ticket available or seat open in the house,” said five-time NFR steer wrestler Blake Knowles. “I love seeing that in these communities. The communities are being able to recover a little faster because these events are really doing well.”Again, Ellensburg being one of the biggest paydays of the summer mirrors what other purses in the Northwest have been paying out compared to year’s past.“We haven’t seen a lot of big dents and dings in the purses of these rodeos,” Knowles said. “That really goes to the support from these communities and these businesses and just the want to do the best they can. We all know it was a really tough year last year and into this year. That’s great for us and a great deal for the communities to see them bounce back.”Ellensburg has always been special to Knowles.“I look forward to Ellensburg every year. I just really get caught up in the atmosphere and the ambience around it. That one definitely has the atmosphere that we crave to compete in. I’m completely pumped about it. And there is no better place in the world to compete on Monday afternoon than in Ellensburg for a championship.”Knowles needs a big win in Ellensburg as he’s about $12,500 out of the top 15 needed to get to his sixth National Finals Rodeo. Even with potentially big paydays in Ellensburg, Lewiston, Puyallup and maybe Pendleton over the next 15 days, Knowles expects to travel hard through the end of the regular season of Sept. 30.“I’m behind in the standings. I’m definitely behind,” he said. “But things are picking up. I’ve got some momentum in my corner now, I’ve had some good checks the last couple of weeks. I’ve got to succeed at these rodeos like Ellensburg, like Puyallup, like Pendleton. I’m not gonna have that luxury to ease up this month. I’m gonna have to be “bear’d down” and go to every rodeo I can. I’m hoping for a 14th or 15th position in the world. I’ll be happy with that.” WORKING TOWARD NFRPaydays won here go toward the world standings which dictate if a cowboy or cowgirl makes the lucrative 10-day NFR where go round wins equal more than $26,000 a day and the 10-round average pays out nearly $70,000 to the winner. Those in the top 15 make that trip. Those outside of that threshold get to watch the NFR on TV.As it has for decades, timed-event cowboys and barrel racers will have four opportunities for paychecks in Ellensburg: everyone is guaranteed two rounds, with the top 12 in each event back for Monday’s short round finale. Average paydays are then the most lucrative. For the roughstock cowboys, each athlete has one round to get into the top 12 before the short round and average. Event winners can easily win $6,000-plus, but it’s not uncommon for someone to leave with $10,000 or more.Case in point, Destri Devenport’s trip here in 2019 when she swept the first, second and short rounds for the average sweep and more than $10,000 in checks. The California barrel racer is back.Also back is three-time Ellensburg winner Richmond Champion who won his first Ellensburg buckle in 2013 and then back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. He considered his 2013 win his biggest win of his young career at that point before winning the million-dollar payday at The American a year later. But coming back to the Kittitas Valley is always welcomed for Champion.“Absolutely, it’s always been one of my favorites, it holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “I look forward to going to it every year, especially this year.”Ellensburg is one of a few rodeos that bull rider Clayton Sellers will enter. The world’s third ranked bull rider will also be in Walla Walla this week as well as Saturday night’s Xtreme Bulls where a guy can win as little as nothing and as much as 30-grand in one night. The 23-year-old Floridian is third in the world standings with $126,000 in the bank. He’s about $26,000 behind defending bull riding champ Stetson Wright who sits in second in the world this week. Everyone is chasing six-time world champion Sage Kimzey. Kimzey is a go-round check away from crossing $200,000 for the seventh time out of the last eight years.“The season’s been great for me,” Sellers said. “I’m strong and healthy as an ox. I don’t get hurt. I don’t get sick. I’m always healthy and always excited. The season’s been extremely consistent for me.”Sellers comes into Ellensburg with momentum. The two-time NFR cowboy won Kennewick last week for $7,400 and placed second in Tremonton, Utah for $5,580. Ellensburg's Friday night opening performance begins with the 6:45 p.m. Grand Entry. Saturday's perf is at 12:45 p.m., with the gates opening for the Xtreme Bulls tour stop that night at 7 for the 8 p.m. start. Sunday's show is at 11:45, as is Monday's short round finale. Slack on Thursday and Friday morning begins at 7 a.m. and is free to the public. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 