It is every bit as important, still the same honor to be selected, but there will be new look to the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court in 2022 director Julie Virden said.
There will be two candidates vying for the honor to represent the Ellensburg Rodeo as queen and princess this year, which will be determined at the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court Pageant on Jan. 29 at the Teanaway Building at the Kittitas County Event Center.
Where in past years, the riding performance was done in the fall three months prior to the speeches, impromptu questions and modeling pageant the night of the coronation banquet in January, this year’s candidates Raylene Olea and Sydnie Price will go through the entire process in a single day.
“The community will be able to see more of the process by doing it all in one day,” Virden said. “I’m excited for this new court because it’s different. There’s going to be different opportunities for them.
“It’s a positive thing and the work starts the minute they are approved. They go to other queen’s coronations. We’ve had applications sent to us for Apple Blossom, so we get started right away.”
Olea, the 18-year-old daughter of Stacy and Robert Olea Jr., is a senior at Ellensburg High School where she is actively involved in the creative writing club, pep band, OnTarget 4-H club, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She competes in western events and gaming in both horse 4-H and Washington High School Equestrian Team. She also carried Ellensburg Rodeo sponsor flags and held the 2021 Washington Roundup Queen title.
Price is the 20-year-old daughter of Shane and Jenny Price. She is a Central Washington University student pursuing a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Early Childhood Education with a goal of a master’s degree in counseling. She is highly involved with CWU as she is a part of resonate, village and the education department.
She enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, camping, and painting. Sydnie is involved in Washington State Horseman, Washington High School Equestrian Team, and Melody Riders. She was the President of Bits N’ Spurs 4-H club, a Spokane County Fair Ambassador and Editor of Mead High School’s Yearbook.
In 2020 queen Cora Clift and princesses Clara Van Orman, Abbey Roberts were selected from five candidates. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled their season and they became the first Royal Court in Ellensburg Rodeo history to have their reign extended to the following year.
The Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors voted last fall to have a queen and just one princess represent the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Rodeo moving forward.
“Two girls can represent the rodeo great,” Virden said. “The dynamics have changed and it was a good decision. It’s been a trend across the country, whether is the COVID or the commitment. We felt these two young women will represent the Ellensburg Rodeo in the same tradition as it’s been for nearly 100 years.”
The commitment to excellence continues on Jan. 29 when the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court will take its place at the forefront of one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country, helping to support one of the newest inductees into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.