As the members of the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors sat looking on at the large gathering in the tent just outside the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Saturday morning, it became evident just how truly great their event is.
All of the rodeo legends and greats inducted in the national hall of fame over the years have come through the Ellensburg Rodeo arena in its nearly 100-year of history. The stock, the cowboys and cowgirls enshrined in Colorado Springs have made a big splash on Labor Day weekend on their way to enshrinement.
On Saturday, the Ellensburg Rodeo was inducted along with the Class of 2020, which also includes renowned bareback horse Grated Coconut of Calgary Stampede; world champion bull rider Butch Kirby (1978); Cody Ohl, a six-time PRCA world champion; stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr.; contract personnel Sunni Deb Backstrom; notable Randy Witte; and world champion barrel racer Martha Josey (1980).
The Cowboy Channel televised it live to a national audience. Fourteen of the 17-member board, along with several past directors, enjoyed the moment for what it was, but they never forget the honor is for the entire community and the countless numbers of volunteers that make the Ellensburg Rodeo what it is — a ProRodeo Hall of Fame event.
Board president Jerry Doolin, arena director Rick Cole and past board member Ron Mitchell addressed the audience on behalf of the community.
“We told a story. When it was completely over, we had people come up to us and say, ‘We just got a life-long history lesson of the Kittitas Valley, the Ellensburg Rodeo and the community. We learned so much today,’ and they thanked us,” Doolin said. “I’m still just in awe. It’s just such a big honor and it was totally worth it.”
The Class of 2020 induction was postponed last year because of the pandemic health restrictions. But the weekend was a strong indicator that rodeo is back, bigger and stronger than ever and the Ellensburg Rodeo took its place on the national stage, enshrined with biggest and brightest the sport has to offer.
“It’s one of the finest rodeos in the world. We have an outstanding product here,” said Cole, who after 39 years is the longest standing board member. “It is fine-tuned and the best of the best in all aspects.
“But this (induction) was not about the board of directors. It’s about the community and the hundreds maybe thousands of people that have made it what it is today. The volunteers are the ones that deserve all the credit. We’re just the lucky ones that get to take care of it right now. The obligation is to make it better every year, and that’s the challenge.”
Ellensburg Rodeo has been an important stop on the ProRodeo trail for decades. Winning money in Ellensburg over the Labor Day weekend has been the difference in making the National Finals Rodeo for more than one cowboy.
The rodeo has improved the bucking stock every year, bringing in better, more athletic animals. This year it will add 26 of the finest bucking bulls in the world when it adds Dakota Rodeo Co. to the stock contractor’s lineup for the four-day event, as well as the Xtreme Bulls.
Over the years, the rodeo has grown into one of the largest ProRodeo competitions of the season. In 2019, Ellensburg boasted a $368,274 payout.
“I was really honored to be invited as a past director by the current board. I talked about the people I served with and the ones that came before me. There were hundreds of people involved along the way,” said Ron Mitchell (1995 to 2016), who was on the bord that helped create the Xtreme Bulls Tour.
“This absolutely an honor for the community and the volunteers. Even the origin of the event was about community members that saw a need and got all the equipment, manpower and volunteers together and built a rodeo arena where it is now. So, this is about them as much as it about the board members.”
Ellensburg revolutionized the sport, becoming the very first rodeo to hold a PRCA-sanctioned stand alone bull riding competition where money made went toward qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo.
Since 1998, three Ellensburg Rodeo directors have been awarded the prestigious John Justin Committeeman of the Year Award — Ken MacRae (1998), Joel Smith (2007) and Steve Adler (2013).